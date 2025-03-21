Conor McGregor plans to run for President of Ireland

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced that he plans to run for President of Ireland.

“Ireland, the choice is yours and it is an easy one. Vote for me as your President and we will SAVE IRELAND TOGETHER! 🇮🇪❤️🙏,” McGregor posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier this week McGregor met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House and also addressed media as he spoke out against immigration problems in his home country of Ireland.

In a second post the former champion wrote, “Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026.

So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President.

The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025

Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill?

Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them.

I will!

For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum.

Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make.

It is the people of Irelands choice! Always!

That is a true democracy!

I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently.

I would love to hear the debates!

Followed then by vote!

This is the future of Ireland with me as President.

All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future!

God bless our people! 🇮🇪🙏

Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!”

