Conor McGregor visits the White House, speaks to media

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was in Washington D.C. on Monday where he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump and media at the White House.

HAPPY SAINT PATRICK’S DAY FROM CONOR MCGREGOR AT THE WHITE HOUSE! 🍀🇺🇸 @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/YQPQDttUXB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 17, 2025

“I’m here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face,” McGregor said. “It’ll be music to the people of Ireland’s ears because never on the main stage has the issues that Ireland face been spoke. Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it’s high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people.

“The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop. The issues need to be addressed, and the 40 million Irish Americans need to hear this. Because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit.”

.@TheNotoriousMMA is in D.C. to raise issues that Ireland faces (including illegal immigration). “Our government abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland. Our money is being spent overseas on issues that have nothing to do with the Irish people.” pic.twitter.com/szlmn8CJ2m — Toria Brooke ☘️ (@realtoriabrooke) March 17, 2025

