Tue. Mar 18th, 2025
Conor McGregor, White House

Conor McGregor visits the White House, speaks to media

By Eric Kowal 12 hours ago

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was in Washington D.C. on Monday where he spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump and media at the White House.

“I’m here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face,” McGregor said. “It’ll be music to the people of Ireland’s ears because never on the main stage has the issues that Ireland face been spoke. Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it’s high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty. Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability. Our money is being spent on overseas issues that has nothing to do with the Irish people.

“The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country. There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop. The issues need to be addressed, and the 40 million Irish Americans need to hear this. Because if not, there will be no place to come home and visit.”

