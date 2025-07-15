MMA.INC appoints Laura Sanko to Board of Directors to accelerate global growth and digital innovation in martial arts

MMA.INC (NYSE American: MMA) has appointed UFC broadcaster and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Laura Sanko to its Board of Directors according to a press release issued by the company.

Sanko, who has served as the company’s brand ambassador since 2021, made history as the first female color commentator in modern UFC era in February 2023.

In her new role, Sanko will support key initiatives including the Warrior Training Program, UFC GYM partnership, and the launch of Community & Commerce Platform. She will also contribute to the company’s strategic alliance with Morphotech Pte Ltd to integrate Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 technologies into its platforms.

“This appointment strengthens MMA’s commitment to expanding global participation in martial arts and enhancing its digital transformation efforts in combat sports,” the release stated.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.