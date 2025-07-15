Wed. Jul 16th, 2025
Miles Johns, UFC Vegas 109

Miles Johns signed new four-fight UFC contract ahead of Jean Matsumoto fight on Aug. 9

By James Lynch 1 day ago

Interview with Miles Johns below

Miles Johns (15-3) discusses his bantamweight fight against Jean Matsumoto (16-1) at UFC Vegas 109 on Aug. 9. Miles also spoke about how this fight came together, his training camp for the matchup and signing a new UFC contract.

“I had one fight left and then Sean (Shelby) gave me a new contract. It was really nice. I thought I was going to fight for my new contract. I was pretty confident because I was on a four-fight win streak, then on this contract I was 2-1. We were able to get a new contract for this one, so this is going to be the first fight on a new four-fight deal.” 

 

