Wed. Jul 16th, 2025
Dana White, NASCAR truck series

Is Dana White Coming to the NASCAR Truck Series?

By Eric Kowal 22 hours ago

Longtime UFC President and CEO Dana White recently provided voiceover for a new Dodge Ram commercial. Watch video below.

But in a recent X post by Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, he shared news that might suggest White is making a move to the racing industy. He wrote, “@RamTrucks has considered doing a reality show of drivers trying out for a ride with its new @NASCAR program, and @DanaWhite confirmed he could get involved if the project comes to fruition. ➡️ The concept is similar to the old “Roush Racing: Driver X.”

Parent company Stellantis confirmed last month that Ram will return to NASCAR in 2026, with Stellantis having left the sport with Dodge back in 2012.

White, who helped make The Ultimate Fighter a launching pad for UFC talent, told Sports Business Journal that teaming up with Ram for this NASCAR Truck Series project is “very possible.”

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags: ,

You may also like

Timur Khizriev

PFL champ Timur Khizriev shot five times – VIDEO

By Eric Kowal 6 hours ago
Mark Hulme, Oktagon 74

OKTAGON 74’s Mark Hulme Says Teammate Dricus Du Plessis Will Have Fans “Surprised” In Performance Against Khamzat Chimaev

By James Lynch 9 hours ago
Miles Johns, UFC Vegas 109

Miles Johns signed new four-fight UFC contract ahead of Jean Matsumoto fight on Aug. 9

By James Lynch 1 day ago
Laura Sanko, UFC Vegas 68

MMA.INC appoints Laura Sanko to Board of Directors to accelerate global growth and digital innovation in martial arts

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
Georges St-Pierre

An Evening with Georges St-Pierre: The Instinct of a Champion

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Derrick Lewis arrested

Derrick Lewis destroys Tallison Teixeira at UFC Nashville

By Blaine Henry 4 days ago