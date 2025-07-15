Is Dana White Coming to the NASCAR Truck Series?

Longtime UFC President and CEO Dana White recently provided voiceover for a new Dodge Ram commercial. Watch video below.

But in a recent X post by Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern, he shared news that might suggest White is making a move to the racing industy. He wrote, “@RamTrucks has considered doing a reality show of drivers trying out for a ride with its new @NASCAR program, and @DanaWhite confirmed he could get involved if the project comes to fruition. ➡️ The concept is similar to the old “Roush Racing: Driver X.”

.@RamTrucks has considered doing a reality show of drivers trying out for a ride with its new @NASCAR program, and @DanaWhite confirmed he could get involved if the project comes to fruition. ➡️ The concept is similar to the old “Roush Racing: Driver X.” https://t.co/HGVGeR2hMU — Adam Stern (@A_S12) July 10, 2025

Parent company Stellantis confirmed last month that Ram will return to NASCAR in 2026, with Stellantis having left the sport with Dodge back in 2012.

White, who helped make The Ultimate Fighter a launching pad for UFC talent, told Sports Business Journal that teaming up with Ram for this NASCAR Truck Series project is “very possible.”

