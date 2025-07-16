OKTAGON 74’s Mark Hulme Says Teammate Dricus Du Plessis Will Have Fans “Surprised” In Performance Against Khamzat Chimaev

Interview with Mark Hulme below

Mark Hulme (13-3) discusses his middleweight fight against Dominick Humburger (10-2) at OKTATON 74 on Aug. 9. Mark also spoke about why he’s not training with any buddies for this camp, how he plans to finish the fight and teammate Dricus Du Plessis‘ prep for Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

“Let me tell you, that man is on a roll bro. When he says you will be surprised, you will be surprised. Be careful what you think. Dricus has not lost in the UFC once. Every single time he’s been the underdog, do you know how much money people have made on Dricus Du Plessis? If people want to be stupid and put money on (Chimaev) I’m going to laugh at you afterwords”

