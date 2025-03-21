Sun. Mar 23rd, 2025
UFC London

UFC London weigh-in results – Edwards vs. Brady

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards returns in the main event of UFC London on Saturday afternoon as he meets rising submission artist Sean Brady.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will take on Carlos Ulberg at 205-lbs. in the co-main event at the O2 Arena.

All fighters stepped on the scale Friday for official weigh-ins ahead of the card.

Complete UFC London weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Leon Edwards (171) vs. Sean Brady (170)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Carlos Ulberg (205)

Kevin Holland (171) vs. Gunnar Nelson (170)

Molly McCann (116) vs. Alexia Thainara (116)

Chris Duncan (155) vs. Jordan Vucenic (155)

Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Nathaniel Wood (145)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET)

Jai Herbert (156) vs. Chris Padilla (155)

Felipe dos Santos (125) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (126)

Mick Parkin (260) vs. Marcin Tybura (250)

Christian Leroy Duncan (186) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (185)

Shauna Bannon (116) vs. Puja Tomar (116)

Nathan Fletcher (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (136)

Kaue Fernandes (155) vs. Guram Kutateladze (155)

author avatar
Eric Kowal
