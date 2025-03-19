Last chances for Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards was once on top of the world.

After knocking out the top pound for pound fighter in MMA, the UK native defended his title against Kamaru Usman again and Colby Covington. A rematch was next to get out of the way.

Disaster struck. Belal Muhammad came out the gate hot as can be and dominated “Rocky” from the very beginning of the fight. Then it all came crashing down.

Leon Edwards must return to form

Leon Edwards returns to action in the main event of UFC London. This time, he is facing off with Sean Brady, the fifth ranked welterweight in the world. But so much more is on the line for the former champion than just a win or loss.

If Edwards wants to get back to the title, he must become undeniable. A win like his over Covington, boring and not fan friendly, won’t leapfrog him over names like Shankat Rakhmonov. The win must be emphatic.

Now-champion Belal Muhammad does not want to fight Edwards again. Muhammad feels he was boxed out for too long before being granted a rematch for the title. Now, Muhammad looks for retribution and hopes to make Edwards wait.

A boring win would justify Muhammad. But what if he loses?

The worst case scenario

A loss to Sean Brady would be the worst thing to ever happen to Leon Edwards right now. He is 12-1-1 in his last 13. But being put on a two fight losing streak would destroy his title dreams. Get a load of the other contenders cases:

Shavkat Rakhmonov: Undefeated

Sean Brady: 3 fight streak if victorious

Joaquin Buckley: 6-0 at welterweight, wins over Covington and Wonderboy

Ian Machado Garry: Only loss to Rakhmonov on short notice

If Edwards were to lose, you can bet every single one of these fighters would see Muhammad before Edwards sees the title again. The disdain Muhammad has for Edwards would surely see to the fight being as hard to make as possible.

On top of that, Leon Edwards is 33 years old. He’s not old yet. But two fights down on the trot would see years taken off of his career climbing up the ladder. 35, 36 and even 37 years old wouldn’t be unrealistic as a timeframe for another title shot for Edwards. And that’s if everything goes right. With age, that’s easier said than done.

