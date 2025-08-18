5 Most Brutal Knockouts in Women’s MMA

Tyler Durden in Fight Club nailed it: sometimes people have the urge to destroy something beautiful. That’s the twisted appeal in women’s MMA, where fans cheer in ecstasy when blood starts splashing around.

Fans just can’t look away when a fighter praised for her looks gets absolutely wrecked in the cage. That said, here are 5 of the ugliest, most brutal knockouts in women’s MMA.

Cat Zingano brutalizes Miesha Tate with a TKO

Cat Zingano vs. Miesha Tate at the TUF 17 Finale in 2013 was pure chaos – two women swinging like their careers depended on it.

It was such a “catfight” that the UFC awarded it the Fight of the Night bonus. This was the first time in the history of the organization that a WMMA fight won that bonus.

Tate had her moments in the first two rounds, but once Zingano found her rhythm in the third, no one could stop her. She brutalized Miesha with knees and elbows and shoulders until the ref had no choice but to stop it.

Holly Holm knocks out the -1400 favorite Ronda Rousey

This remains one of the greatest betting upsets in history, not only of combat sports but sports in general. Holly Holm was a +830 underdog in that fight, and her odds for UFC prop bets like “Holm by KO” or “Holm inside the distance” were even longer (in the +1000 ballpark).

Near the end of the first minute in the second round, The Preacher’s Daughter landed a head kick that put Ronda to the floor. She followed it up with a few punches just to make sure she got the job done.

It was unnecessary, but on the bright side, she didn’t hurt her opponent much, at least not physically. But according to Rousey herself, the loss did cause her some mental and emotional issues.

Valentina Shevchenko’s head kick KO over Jessica Eye

This happened in 2019 at UFC 239 in Valentina Shevchenko’s first UFC Flyweight title defense. The fight lasted for only 26 seconds before she landed a head kick that put her opponent to the ground.

She had no need to follow it up with ground-and-pound as Eye was left convulsing on the floor.

Amanda Nunes ends Cris Cyborg’s 13-year-long undefeated run

This one took a bit longer. But only slightly longer – Amanda Nunes got the job done after 51 seconds.

It was 2018, and Cyborg was a big name in the MMA universe who had previously gone 13 years without a single loss. Nunes entered the Octagon as a +225 underdog but quickly proved oddsmakers wrong.

Cris Cyborg’s most violent moment in Bellator

Amanda Nunes practically ended Cris Cyborg’s UFC career with that punch in 2018. Cyborg did have one more fight in Dana White’s organization the next year, but then, in 2020, she switched her allegiance to Bellator – and she quickly became this promotion’s WGOAT.

Her arguably best moment in the now-defunct MMA organization came in 2021 when she absolutely demolished Sinead Kavanagh.

She went berserk on the Irishwoman from the very first moment. After a minute of a punching storm, Kavanagh found herself KO-ed on the ground. Did this stop Cyborg? Nope, she added two hammerfists just to make her opponent never forget this fight.

About the author:

“The world’s greatest MMA mind,” according to his grandma. Zarko’s been writing about fights and betting since 2014, covering everything from title wars to freak knockouts. When he’s not breaking down odds, he’s probably breaking his diet. For more bad takes and good picks, follow him on X: @NaricZarko

