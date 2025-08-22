Sparks fly at BKFC New Jersey press conference

Newark, NJ (August 21, 2025) – The tension could be cut with a knife on Thursday afternoon at the Launch Press Conference for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship’s (BKFC) highly anticipated New Jersey premiere. Thursday’s BKFC New Jersey Press Conference was held in the Championship Plaza at the iconic Prudential Center in Newark, NJ — the host venue of BKFC-82 on Saturday, October 4, 2025, broadcast LIVE worldwide on DAZN.

“Platinum” Mike Perry, defends BKFC King of Violence Championship against Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens, Undefeated BKFC Contender.

“I’m super grateful for all the hard work that I’ve done in my life to obtain this King of Violence belt. I’m on the martial arts lifestyle to be the best man that I can be; stronger, faster and just incredible in the ring. The most violent. I am the King of Violence. Come Oct. 4, we’re going to spill some (expletive) blood in New Jersey. I’m so excited to be here. I’ve got a game opponent. Maybe he won’t quit on y’all.”

“I’m going to punch him in the face so hard that he’s just going to give up, like everybody else. I’m going to probably break his hands with my face too. He’s going to be hurt.”

Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens, Undefeated BKFC Contender.

“I made this happen. Delusions to reality. I’m back and I’m right at home with BKFC, and you guys are in for a (expletive) treat. You’re welcome.”

“It doesn’t matter the round; I’m prepared for war. Perry can take it. If he wants to take it for all five rounds, his face is going to be a lot worse than it looked against (Eddie Alvarez).”

“I’m going to (expletive) smash you.”

David Feldman, BKFC Founder and President.

“This is a milestone for BKFC. We’ve attempted to get into the state of New Jersey for a long time and finally we’re bringing this amazing, exciting combat sport to this great state, right here in Newark, NJ at the Prudential Center, where every major concert and every major team has been many times. Now, the most exciting combat sport in the world; Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on Oct. 4.”

“My partner and my friend, Conor McGregor, was supposed to be here today but he couldn’t make it at the last moment because he’s very, very focused. He’s training hard, because he said (Perry or Stephens) is probably his next fight.”

Frankie “The Answer” Edgar, Former UFC Superstar, makes BKFC premiere against Jimmie “El Terror” Rivera, BKFC Contender.

“As soon as I saw this sport, I was very intrigued. I’m a fighter, and this is the fight-iest of all combat sports, so I had to try it out. Why not do it here?”

“BKFC is intriguing. I used to fight for free with no gloves, so why not get paid to do it here in Newark? Training just for boxing is different. My neck and shoulders feel great.”

Jimmie “El Terror” Rivera, BKFC Veteran.

“It’s a pleasure fighting in my backyard. Frankie and I trained together in the past years ago, and it’s a pleasure to fight him. It’s all business in the Squared Circle. We’re going to go out there and show the fans South Jersey versus North Jersey.”

Christine “Misfit” Ferea, BKFC World Women’s Flyweight Champion, fights Jessica “The Black Widow” Borga, BKFC World Women’s Featherweight Champion, for the inaugural BKFC Queen of Violence Championship.

“Nothing about this girl worries me. She thinks she’ll overpower me or use her reach to her advantage, but she has no idea what she’s dealing with. I don’t go down, and people are going to see the best ‘Misfit’ that night. They’re going to see me go against the bigger fighter, and I have the IQ, physical skill and endurance to take everything she has. I’m better in every way. I’m only a little bit worried that she won’t make weight.”

Jessica “The Black Widow” Borga, BKFC World Women’s Featherweight Champion.

“I’ve never not made weight. There hasn’t been a problem in my entire MMA career or bare knuckle. There’s no fear there. She says she’s not afraid of me, but you can hear it in her voice. She says there are levels to this, but she’s underestimating my level.”

Mike “The Lone Wolf” Trizano, Undefeated BKFC Contender.

“I enjoy fighting. This is my passion. I just want to be in there and test myself. This organization is awesome. I’m happy to be a part of it, and I want that belt.”

Larry Hazzard, New Jersey State Athletic Commission Director.

“You guys have made it now. We’re looking forward to an exciting evening on Oct. 4. We’re looking forward to it, and it’s going to be a great evening. It’s going to be our introduction to bare knuckle fighting, and I expect it’s going to really grow and take off because there’s a lot of potential here.”

