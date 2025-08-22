Fabian Edwards Wins the 2025 PFL Middleweight World Tournament Championship

Oleg Popov Wins the 2025 PFL Heavyweight World Tournament Championship

Antonio Carlos Jr. Wins the 2025 PFL Light Heavyweight World Tournament Championship

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – (August 21, 2025) – The 2025 PFL World Tournament Finals concluded tonight at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, with Tournament Champions being crowned in the Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight and Middleweight divisions.

In the main event, Birmingham’s Fabian Edwards (16-4) battled American Top Team’s Dalton Rosta (11-2) in a tightly contested clash. Rosta pressed early with relentless takedown attempts and clinch work against the SmartCage, but Edwards consistently broke free and fired back with strikes. After two competitive rounds, Edwards took command in the third, unleashing a sharp elbow, punishing body kick, and a devastating head kick, reminiscent of his brother’s trademark finish, to capture the 2025 PFL World Tournament Championship.

In the co-main event, Moldova’s Alexandr Romanov (19-4) and Russia’s Oleg Popov (22-2) went the distance in a grueling five-round battle. Popov struck early, controlling the center and attacking Romanov’s legs, while Romanov answered with clinch pressure and knees in the middle rounds to wear him down. Momentum shifted back and forth, Romanov grinding in the clinch, Popov rallying with late combinations, but after 25 hard-fought minutes, the judges awarded Popov a split-decision victory to claim the tournament title.

The main card opened with a Light Heavyweight clash between Sullivan Cauley (8-2) and former PFL Champion Antonio Carlos Jr. (19-6). Both men traded heavy right hands in the first, each scoring knockdowns in a wild round. Cauley started strong again in the second, but after a cut and an eye poke interruption, the tide turned. Carlos Jr. capitalized with a takedown and locked in a rear-naked choke, earning the submission win, the World Tournament crown, and a $500,000 prize.

2025 PFL World Tournament Hollywood: Finals Main Card Results:

Fabian Edwards (16-4) defeats Dalton Rosta (11-2) by KO (head kick) at 1:28 in the third round

Oleg Popov (22-2) defeats Alexandr Romanov (19-4) by split decision (49-46, 48-47, 47-48)

Antonio Carlos Jr. (19-6) defeats Sullivan Cauley (8-2) by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:44 in the second round

2025 PFL World Tournament Charlotte: Finals Early Card Results:

Alexei Pergande (7-0) defeats Ethan Goss (12-8) by submission (D’Arce choke) at 3:52 in the first round

Lazaro Dayron (9-0-1) defeats Bryce Meredith (7-1) by TKO at 4:06 in the third round

Impa Kasanganay (19-6) defeats Andrew Sanchez (14-9) by TKO at 4:31 in the third round

Rasul Magomedov (15-4) defeats Guilherme Viana (9-4) by unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Sergey Bilostenniy (14-4) defeats Karl Williams (10-4) by TKO at 4:11 in the second round

Josh Silveira (15-5) defeats Murad Ramazanov (12-4) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Jean-Pierre Saint Louis (12-5) defeats Tyler Ray (11-6) by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

