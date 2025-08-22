UFC Shanghai weigh-in results – Walker vs. Mingyang
UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s UFC Shanghai fight card from the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China.
Light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang headline the event on ESPN+.
The card’s co-main event bout was moved from a featherweight scrap to a catchweight of 153-pounds. Former UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling agreed to the catchweight after former featherweight title contender Brian Ortega struggled to make the 146-pound limit.
UFC Shanghai weigh-in results below:
MAIN EVENT: Johnny Walker (206) vs. Zhang Mingyang (205)
Brian Ortega (153) vs. Aljamain Sterling (153)*
Sergei Pavlovich (255.5) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (262)
Sumudaerji (125.5) vs. Kevin Borjas (126)
Taiyilake Nueraji (170) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (170.5)
Maheshate (155) vs. Gauge Young (155.5)
Lone’er Kavanagh (126) vs. Charles Johnson (126)
Rongzhu (155.5) vs. Austin Hubbard (155.5)
Michel Pereira (186) vs. Kyle Daukaus (185)
Yizha (145) vs. Westin Wilson (146)
Xiao Long (136) vs. SuYoung You (135.5)
Uran Satybaldiev (204) vs. Diyar Nurzgozhay (205.5)
*Fight changed to 153-pound catchweight fight after being originally scheduled at featherweight.