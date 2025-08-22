UFC Shanghai weigh-in results – Walker vs. Mingyang

UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of Saturday’s UFC Shanghai fight card from the Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China.

Light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang headline the event on ESPN+.

The card’s co-main event bout was moved from a featherweight scrap to a catchweight of 153-pounds. Former UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling agreed to the catchweight after former featherweight title contender Brian Ortega struggled to make the 146-pound limit.

