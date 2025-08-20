Wed. Aug 20th, 2025
An Tuan Ho

DWCS’ An Tuan Ho Aiming For Redemption Against Frank Silva

By James Lynch 16 hours ago

Interview with An Tuan Ho below

An Tuan Ho (7-1) discusses his flyweight fight against Frank Silva (7-0-1) at DWCS on Sept. 2. Ho also spoke about getting another opportunity on DWCS after losing in 2024, training at The MMA Lab and how he sees this fight unfolding.

“I think he’s a good fighter. I don’t think he has ever faced anyone like me; I can do everything in both stances. I have so many weapons I can use, I never know what I’m going to catch the guy with it. I think I can knock him out.” 

 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
