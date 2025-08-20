DWCS’ An Tuan Ho Aiming For Redemption Against Frank Silva
Interview with An Tuan Ho below
An Tuan Ho (7-1) discusses his flyweight fight against Frank Silva (7-0-1) at DWCS on Sept. 2. Ho also spoke about getting another opportunity on DWCS after losing in 2024, training at The MMA Lab and how he sees this fight unfolding.
“I think he’s a good fighter. I don’t think he has ever faced anyone like me; I can do everything in both stances. I have so many weapons I can use, I never know what I’m going to catch the guy with it. I think I can knock him out.”