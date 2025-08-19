Jeremy Kennedy looks to “feel his best” with permanent move to lightweight at BFL 84

Interview with Jeremy Kennedy below

Jeremy Kennedy (19-6) discusses his interim lightweight title fight against Jeremy Henry (8-7 ) at BFL 84 on Sept. 4. Jeremy also spoke about why he left PFL, fighting back home for the first time since 2016 and his decision to move up to lightweight permanently.

“I wanted to come home (to Vancouver0, test out 155-pounds. A lot of people have been advising me to move up in weight. Just because it takes a year round diet to stay to 170-pounds, which is pretty far out from 145-pounds. You can only lose so much water. I would be training at one weight and then by the time I got to fight night I was in a different body that I’m in. I think me fighting at lightweight will allow me to fight at my training weight, which is where I feel the best.”

