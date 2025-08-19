Tue. Aug 19th, 2025
“One in a billion is exactly what it took to end up as Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in the first place”

By Eric Kowal 6 hours ago

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has opened up on recent comments made by UFC CEO Dana White.

Following this weekend’s UFC 319 pay-per-view event in Chicago, the UFC frontman was asked once again asked about Jones competing in the upcoming UFC White House event in 2026.

“Let me ask you, what do you think Jon would do in the next couple of months that would make me trust putting him on the White House card?” White said. “So I already said that I don’t trust him, and you’re asking me what could he do for me to trust him in the next three months? You don’t trust him! I don’t talk to him either. I haven’t talked to him at all. If I had to make odds, it’s a billion-to-one that I put Jon Jones on the White House card.”

Just days later, Jones has responded.

“Despite the odds, I’m still training and optimistic about the possibility of being part of the White House event,” Jones wrote. “At the end of the day, Dana is the boss and it’s his call whether I compete that night or not. I do know Dana was really excited about the fight, and the door hasn’t been completely closed. That’s all a guy like me really needs. It sounds like another awesome goal to be inspired by. Sometimes in life, we’re not going to reach everything we set out to do and that’s okay. But I like my chances… after all, one in a billion is exactly what it took to end up as Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in the first place.”

Time will tell if White changes course, but as of right now it appears that the upcoming UFC White House event will not feature one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

