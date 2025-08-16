Alfie Davis Wins 2025 PFL Lightweight World Tournament Championship

Marcirley Alves Wins 2025 PFL Bantamweight World Tournament Championship

Liz Carmouche Wins 2025 PFL Women’s Flyweight World Tournament Championship

The 2025 PFL World Tournament Finals Conclude Thursday, August 21 on ESPN & ESPN+ at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida

CHARLOTTE (August 15, 2025) – The 2025 PFL World Tournament Finals continued tonight at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, with Tournament Champions being crowned in the Lightweight, Bantamweight and Women’s Flyweight divisions.

In the main event, 2024 PFL Lightweight Champion Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-5-2) squared off with London Shootfighters standout Alfie Davis (20-5-1) in the Finals of the 2025 PFL Lightweight World Tournament. The bout delivered a little bit of everything; crisp striking exchanges blended with dominant grappling and ground control. Davis used his unorthodox style to keep the fight at range, while Rabadanov pressed forward in search of takedowns. The razor-thin first-round loomed large, and when the scorecards were read, all three NC Boxing and Combat Sports Commission judges saw it 48-47 for the new champion, “The Axe Man” Alfie Davis, who claimed the 2025 PFL Lightweight World Tournament Title.

The co-main event featured former Bellator World Champion Liz Carmouche (25-8) taking on world-class BJJ specialist Jena Bishop (9-3). The opening round was largely a feeling-out process until the closing moments, when Carmouche unleashed her striking to gain the edge. In the second, Bishop swung momentum her way, threatening with a deep submission attempt that forced Carmouche to battle out of danger. But in the third round, the veteran turned the tide decisively, landing a massive left hook that dropped Bishop before swarming with hammerfists to secure the finish and capture the 2025 PFL Women’s Flyweight World Tournament Championship.

A clash of styles defined the Bantamweight World Tournament Final between Marcirley Alves (15-4) and Justin Wetzell (12-3). From the opening bell, Alves looked to keep the fight standing, while Wetzell aimed to neutralize the Brazilian’s striking by taking the action to the canvas. Alves consistently stuffed the early takedown attempts, though Wetzell countered with a steady stream of calf kicks that slowed his movement. In a surprising turn, Alves secured the first takedown of the fight. Wetzell responded with a thunderous slam that nearly set up a submission and landed a brutal knee late in the fifth round, but the rally came too late. When the scorecards were read, it was Alves who claimed the tournament crown and with it, a $500,000 payday.

Kicking off the main card, Lightweights Mads Burnell (20-8) and Robert Watley (16-3) battled in a closely contested fight, with both fighters showcasing strong moments throughout the 15-minute bout. Watley, a former regional champion, made an impressive return to PFL, securing a third-round stoppage via strikes.

The 2025 PFL World Tournament concludes on Thursday, August 21 from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida. The action takes place live on ESPN, ESPN+ and DAZN. The Early Card begins at 6:00 pm EST, with the Main Card kicking off at 9:00 pm EST.

2025 PFL World Tournament Charlotte: Finals Main Card Results:

Alfie Davis (20-5-1) def. Gadzhi Rabadanov (26-5-2) via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47

Liz Carmouche (25-8) def. Jena Bishop (9-3) via TKO at 2:56 of round three

Marcirley Alves (15-4) def. Justin Wetzell (12-3) via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

Robert Watley (16-3) def. Mads Burnell (20-8) via TKO at 2:43 of round three

2025 PFL World Tournament Charlotte: Finals Early Card Results:

Juliana Velasquez (14-4) def. Ekaterina Shakalova (9-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Biaggio Ali Walsh (3-1) def. Adryan Grundy (3-2) via KO (punches) at 3:23 of round three

Sabrina De Sousa (4-0) def. Saray Orosco (8-8) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Renat Khavalov (9-0) vs. Vilson Ndregjoni (11-5) via TKO 2:49 of round one

Chris Mixan (6-1) def. Kendly St. Louis (11-4) via TKO (punches) at 4:36 of round one

Damion Nelson (9-4) def. Isaiah Diggs (5-1) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.