BKFC Ice Wars launched – Rules Explained

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) continues its explosive expansion beyond the traditional ring by acquiring a stake in Ice Wars, an innovative combat sport founded by BKFC Executive Charlie Nama, that pits fighters from around the world against each other on a sheet of ice.

This groundbreaking partnership brings together two fiercely competitive disciplines – Combat Sports and Ice Hockey – to form BKFC Ice Wars, a thrilling new league that combines the best of both worlds. As demand for high-adrenaline, innovative fighting formats continues to grow worldwide, BKFC Ice Wars will deliver a unique and electrifying spectacle that pushes the boundaries of traditional competition.

BKFC Ice Wars will be helmed by Nama and will host its first ever event, “ Battle of the Borders ”, a showdown between U.S. and Canadian ice warriors on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. The inaugural event is slated to showcase twelve head-to-head bouts and feature twenty-four elite fighters from the United States and Canada who will battle in “The Ice Box,” a 900-square foot ice enclosure designed specifically for ice fighting. Matchups for this can’t miss event will be announced shortly. Ticket information is available at BKFCIW.com. The Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd., Mt Pleasant, MI 48858.

“We’ve been watching what the team at Ice Wars has been building, and it’s been incredible to see the passionate response they’ve received from audiences,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “Their vision and energy align perfectly with what we do at BKFC—bringing raw, high-adrenaline combat sports to fans in a way they’ve never seen before. Partnering with them to create BKFC Ice Wars was an easy decision, and we’re excited to take this to the next level together.”

“Partnering with BKFC is a game-changer for Ice Wars,” said BKFC Ice Wars CEO Charlie Nama. “BKFC’s backing gives us the platform and resources to bring our sport to the world stage, creating a new frontier in combat sports. This isn’t just a partnership – it’s the fusion of two high-energy, no-holds-barred fight disciplines into one powerhouse league. Our first event is just the beginning, and we’re building something that will redefine international prizefighting competition and entertainment.”

BKFC Ice Wars plans to host at least six events in 2025 (with the second event slated for June 28, 2025, at River Cree Casino & Resort in Enoch, Alberta, Canada) and as many as twenty-four events in 2026. BKFC Ice Wars events will follow BKFC’s proven distribution model and be available to audiences initially everywhere via streaming services with detailed announcements to follow.

Below are the rules and regulations for fighters in BKFC Ice Wars;

– Length and amount of rounds –

Each bout shall be at least three (3) rounds with a maximum of five (5) rounds. Each round shall be no more than ninety (90) seconds in length, with one (1) minute rest periods between rounds.

– 2 referees – one of which acts as lead referee and sole arbiter

– 3 judges – if the fight goes the distance, the bout will be scored in its entirety (not round by round).

– Scoring Criteria – Judges shall evaluate the bout based on effective striking (Plan A), effective aggressiveness (Plan B), and control of the fighting area (Plan C). Plans B and C are only taken into consideration if Plan A is weighed as being even. Effective striking is judged by determining the impact/effect of legal strikes landed by a fighter solely based on the results of such legal strikes. Effective aggressiveness means aggressively making attempts to finish the fight. Fighting area control is assessed by determining who is dictating the pace, place and position of the bout.

– Weight Classes –

Heavyweight (over 200 lbs.)

Cruiserweight (175 to 200 lbs.)

Middleweight (150 to 175 lbs.)

Lightweight (under 150 lbs.)

Equipment –

Four-ounce MMA gloves are worn, fighters are wearing traditional hockey jerseys and equipment

