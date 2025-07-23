Type 1 Diabetic Jon Kunneman looks to inspire others with his story on DWCS

Interview with Jon Kunneman below

Jon Kunneman (10-0) discusses his middleweight fight against Cam Rowston (11-3) at DWCS on Aug. 19. Jon also spoke about how he ended up training in Colorado with Justin Gaethje, when he found out about this fight and hoping his story of dealing with Type 1 diabetes could inspire others.

“I think that there’s really a lack of unique stories in the UFC, there’s some talented guys at middleweight. Most of the division there’s not a captivating story and I think mine is. I’m not supposed to be doing this. I take 10 insulin shots a day to literally stay alive. I was told I was never going to play sports. I feel like I can inspire a lot of people to chase their dreams.”

