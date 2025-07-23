Thu. Jul 24th, 2025
Jon Kunneman

Type 1 Diabetic Jon Kunneman looks to inspire others with his story on DWCS

By James Lynch 22 hours ago

Interview with Jon Kunneman below

Jon Kunneman (10-0) discusses his middleweight fight against Cam Rowston (11-3) at DWCS on Aug. 19. Jon also spoke about how he ended up training in Colorado with Justin Gaethje, when he found out about this fight and hoping his story of dealing with Type 1 diabetes could inspire others.

“I think that there’s really a lack of unique stories in the UFC, there’s some talented guys at middleweight. Most of the division there’s not a captivating story and I think mine is. I’m not supposed to be doing this. I take 10 insulin shots a day to literally stay alive. I was told I was never going to play sports. I feel like I can inspire a lot of people to chase their dreams.”

 

 

 

author avatar
James Lynch
Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports
See Full Bio
Tags: , , ,

You may also like

Dustin-Poirier

Dustin Poirier – More Than Just A Fighter

By Blaine Henry 1 day ago
Georgi Valentinov, ear

Georgi Valentinov bites off part of opponent’s ear

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
James Talarico, Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan suggests Texas Democrat James Talarico “run for president”

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
UFC White House, Jon Jones

UFC White House or Bust – Jon Jones uncertain on fighting again

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
UFC 300, Dustin Poirier, UFC 299

Max Holloway retires Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, retains BMF

By Blaine Henry 4 days ago
Costello Van Steenis

Costello Van Steenis Chokes Out Johnny Eblen with Nine Seconds Left in the Bout to Become PFL Middleweight World Champion

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago