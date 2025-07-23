Dustin Poirier – More Than Just A Fighter

Dustin Poirier called it a day this weekend.

The fight with Max Holloway didn’t go his way in New Orleans. He was dropped, he was out classed. But “The Diamond” went out the way he conducted his entire career: violent.

Poirier’s mark on the sport will be a deep, yet important one. What the American Top Team lightweight did for MMA gave hope to his colleagues and the fans hailing from Louisiana.

How did Dustin Poirier change MMA?

Dustin Poirier inspired thousands, if not millions, to become the best version of themselves, not just fighters. In and out of the cage, Poirier held himself with dignity and respect. In a sport where trash talk and grotesque acts are frequented by the top fighters, Poirier was a shining light at the end of the tunnel.

He gives back to his community with the Good Fight Foundation. He lives in Louisiana. He is a father, a husband, a fighter.

In the dark times, when Poirier lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov, Charles Oliveira, and Islam Makhachev, he held his head high. His ultimate goal, the UFC undisputed lightweight title, evaded him three times.

In the third fight with Conor McGregor, after knocking out “The Notorious” in the rematch, Poirier held fast and stoic as McGregor hurled insult after insult his way.

For every “Jolie’s wife” McGregor threw, Poirier responded with a “McGregor FAST? McGregor sleep.”

Why this matters?

In a world where bad news hit people every day, Dustin Poirier is the example to hold high. “I didn’t realize I touched so many people until this week,” the 36-year-old said in his post fight conference at UFC 318. But Poirier did.

He touched those helped by the Good Fight Foundation. He auctioned his fight kit for the Second Harvest Food Bank. More fight kids were sold to help a Lafayette police officer who passed and the Acadiana Outreach Center for the homeless.

He’s raised money to buy backpacks for the children in the Lafayette school system. He and Khabib Nurmagomedov swapped shirts and Nurmagomedov sold the Poirier shirt and donated the proceeds to the Good Fight Foundation, as did Poirier with Khabib’s. $60,200 and $100,000 a piece. Dana White upped the ante to $200,000.

The Good Fight Foundation helped Justin Wren’s Fight for the Forgotten. Poirier donated 1,000 meals to the employees of hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poirier gave Charles Oliveira a $20,000 donation to the Charles Oliveira Institute to help kids in Brazil learn martial arts for free.

He’s visited a 17-year-old kid in the lead in to UFC 291 for Make-A-Wish.

Dustin Poirier is a model citizen. He’s more than just a fighter.

Blaine Henry See Full Bio Your friendly neighborhood fight fan. I watch way too many fights and my wife lets me know it.