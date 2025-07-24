Business as usual for Matt Turnbull as he gets the call for PFL

Interview with Matt Turnbull below:



Way back on December 1, 2012, I was at Harrah’s Casino in Chester, PA working on commentary and interviews for XFE 19. This was the night that I would meet Matt ” White Chocolate” Turnbull and learn a lot about him as he made his amateur MMA cage-fighting debut. He took a savage beating, was a bloody mess, but never stopped fighting and made it the distance with Joel Vasquez. (Vasquez will be making his ONE Championship debut this month).

Looking at the heart and determination out of Matt, I knew he would go on to have a nice career and here we are almost 13 years later. It seems as if Turnbull has been in fight camp for his entire adult life. 9 amateur fights, 15 professional bouts and White Chocolate is going from the defending AOW featherweight champion as he’s peaking with 3 straight wins, to a shot on the bigger stage at PFL World Tournament 8 where he will take on Tom Pagliarulo (9-2). They will do battle in Atlantic City, NJ on Friday night August 1st.

Matt Turnbull has been a mainstay on the regional scene as he has continued to improve and add to his arsenal under long time head coach and mentor, Will Martinez. I’ve probably interviewed him more than any other fighter as Martinez BJJ is 20 minutes from my doorstep and the door is always open as there is a very nice contingent of active fighters putting that work in on a regular basis. I took the short trip as this is a special occasion. The success of the region’s fighters has always been something that makes me happy as Philly MMA is lighting it up currently on the national scene. MyMMANews wanted to see how Matt felt about the opportunity. He tells us…

“Business as usual. It’s a fight in a cage. I’ve been there under every condition. I have to just be the best version of myself to come home with the win.”

Turnbull’s interviews are usually short and right to the point. Please check out our interview above. You can purchase tickets on the link from Turnbull if you can make it to the vent. Otherwise, the undercard will be on ESPN+ and the main card on ESPN.

'Beautiful' Bob Meloni See Full Bio More than 15 years experience in the PA/NJ regional MMA circuit. Commentator/post fight interviews/pre-fight show host @ Art of War Cage Fighting and Ring of Combat The story of the fighter is what Bob loves about the sport. From the lowest level, to the highest, he only cares about the two warriors who do battle once the cage doors close. Everything else is secondary. Without their blood, sweat, and tears, he would not be here enjoying every minute.