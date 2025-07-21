UFC White House or Bust – Jon Jones uncertain on fighting again

Former UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently relinquished his title after building what can only be described as a legendary mixed martial arts career.

Just days after his announcement, United States President Donald Trump announced a UFC fight card to be scheduled on the White House lawn in 2026 in recognition of the nation’s 250th birthday.

The possibility of fighting on that card intrigued Jones to the point where he quickly stated that he would return to fight on that epic card.

But when asked about the opportunity to have Jones headline that UFC White House event, UFC CEO Dana White wasn’t so sure.

“I just can’t risk putting him in big positions — in a big spot — and have something go wrong,” White said following UFC 318. “Especially the White House card.”

Jones would quickly respond to White’s comments about his participation in the UFC White House event just hours later.

“I heard the comments made at last night’s press conference. While I was a little disappointed, I’m still in the UFC’s drug testing pool, staying sharp, and continuing to train like a professional. I’ll be ready for whatever comes next.

“In a recent interview, I shared that the opportunity to fight at the White House gave me something deeper to fight for, a “why” that goes beyond paychecks or belts. Fighting for my country gives me a greater purpose!

“The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it’s never been just about the opponent. I’m chasing legacy, something timeless, something bigger than the moment.

“So for now, I’ll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I’m ready to fight on July 4th.

#IndependenceDay”

A fan, @MoeJazulla, then asked Jones on X (formerly Twitter) if he would still be interested in fighting if not on the White House card.

Jon Jones soon replied, “I don’t think so but right now it’s hard to say. I’m just gonna focus on staying focused, getting in the best shape and continuing to nail all the business that I already have on the table.”

As of now it sounds like it UFC White House or bust for the GOAT. Time will tell.

