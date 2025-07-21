Joe Rogan suggests Texas Democrat James Talarico “run for president”

UFC broadcast team member Joe Rogan was absent from this weekend’s UFC 318 fight card in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In a podcast video dropped on Friday, the longtime UFC commentator had Texas Democratic State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, as a guest on the Joe Rogan Experience.

Talarico is politician, pastor and former teacher. He was elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2018 to represent district 52, which includes the cities of Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, and Georgetown in Williamson County.

“You need to run for president,” Rogan told Talarico near the end of the nearly 3-hour conversation. “We need someone who’s actually a good person.”

“Can I actually push back on that?” Talarico responded.

“We were talking about how politics has become a religion. This is one of the ways it does. People put all their faith in a politician,” Talarico argued.

“I’ve seen it with Bernie (Sanders),” he continued, referring to far-left Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). “I like Bernie a whole lot, but some people treat him as if he’s a messianic figure. And Trump on the right, people treat him as a messiah in some ways.

“This is a problem.”

