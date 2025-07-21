Denis Wosik meets Thai veteran Suarek at GLORY Last Featherweight Standing

The GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing tournament officially kicked off in June with four fighters moving forward. Now on August 2, four more will punch their tickets into the next round as GLORY & RISE search for the baddest featherweight on the planet in this year long tournament.

Taking place at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, GLORY 102: Last Featherweight Standing will feature two more GLORY and RISE qualifiers.

On the GLORY side, top ranked German Polish fighter Denis Wosik (40-9-1, 9 KO) takes on Thai veteran Suarek (107-40-11, 39 KO) and Italy’s Achraf Aasila (53-13, 13 KO) meets France’s Lounis Saing (19-4-1, 12 KO).

Meanwhile on the RISE side of the bracket, Japan’s Yutaro Asahi (17-9, 4 KO) clashes with Spain’s Eduardo Catalin (17-3-1) and top Japanese prospect Yura Kono (15-1, 7 KO) goes up against China’s Dexiang Kong (35-10).

In addition to the Last Featherweight Standing matchups, Shiro Matsumoto (53-17-4, 18 KO) defends his RISE bantamweight title against top challenger Masahi Kumura (24-7, 12 KO) and Australian KO artists Chadd Collins (64-18-2, 32) defends his RISE super lightweight championship against the great Kento Haraguchi (25-4-1, 14 KO).

Elsewhere, Japanese teenage prodigy and brother of Tenshin, Ryujin Nasukawa (13-2, 6 KO), will aim to continue his rise up the global combat sports landscape as he takes on Jin Mandokoro (21-12, 7 KO) and, lastly, the British champion Andy Turland (21-7, 8 KO) takes on RISE local champion Taiju Shiratori (30-11-1, 12 KO) in a non-title bout.

GLORY 102: Last Featherweight Standing is live August 2 in the Netherlands, France, the United States, and other regions, as part of your DAZN subscription. For full global broadcast info, please visit GLORYKickboxing.com.

GLORY 102 x RISE Fight Card

Last Featherweight Standing

Main Event

RISE Bantamweight Title

(C) Shiro Matsumoto (53-17-4, 18 KO) vs. Masahi Kumura (24-7, 12 KO)

Co-Main Event

RISE Super Lightweight Title

(C) Chadd Collins (64-18-2, 32) vs. Kento Haraguchi (25-4-1, 14 KO)

RISE Super Flyweight

Jin Mandokoro (21-12, 7 KO) vs. Ryujin Nasukawa (13-2, 6 KO)

RISE Super Lightweight

Taiju Shiratori (30-11-1, 12 KO) vs. Andy Turland (21-7, 8 KO)

Last Featherweight Standing | RISE

Yutaro Asahi (17-9, 4 KO) vs. Eduardo Catalin (17-3-1)

Last Featherweight Standing | GLORY

Denis Wosik (40-9-1, 9 KO) vs. Suarek (107-40-11, 39 KO)

Last Featherweight Standing | RISE

Yura Kono (15-1, 7 KO) vs. Dexiang Kong (35-10)

Last Featherweight Standing | GLORY

Achraf Aasila (53-13, 13 KO) vs. Lounis Saing (19-4-1, 12 KO)

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.