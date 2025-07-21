Tue. Jul 22nd, 2025
Denis Wosik, Last Man Standing

Denis Wosik meets Thai veteran Suarek at GLORY Last Featherweight Standing

By Eric Kowal 16 hours ago

The GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing tournament officially kicked off in June with four fighters moving forward. Now on August 2, four more will punch their tickets into the next round as GLORY & RISE search for the baddest featherweight on the planet in this year long tournament.

Taking place at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, GLORY 102: Last Featherweight Standing will feature two more GLORY and RISE qualifiers.

On the GLORY side, top ranked German Polish fighter Denis Wosik (40-9-1, 9 KO) takes on Thai veteran Suarek (107-40-11, 39 KO) and Italy’s Achraf Aasila (53-13, 13 KO) meets France’s Lounis Saing (19-4-1, 12 KO).

Meanwhile on the RISE side of the bracket, Japan’s Yutaro Asahi (17-9, 4 KO) clashes with Spain’s Eduardo Catalin (17-3-1) and top Japanese prospect Yura Kono (15-1, 7 KO) goes up against China’s Dexiang Kong (35-10).

In addition to the Last Featherweight Standing matchups, Shiro Matsumoto (53-17-4, 18 KO) defends his RISE bantamweight title against top challenger Masahi Kumura (24-7, 12 KO) and Australian KO artists Chadd Collins (64-18-2, 32) defends his RISE super lightweight championship against the great Kento Haraguchi (25-4-1, 14 KO).

Elsewhere, Japanese teenage prodigy and brother of Tenshin, Ryujin Nasukawa (13-2, 6 KO), will aim to continue his rise up the global combat sports landscape as he takes on Jin Mandokoro (21-12, 7 KO) and, lastly, the British champion Andy Turland (21-7, 8 KO) takes on RISE local champion Taiju Shiratori (30-11-1, 12 KO) in a non-title bout.

GLORY 102: Last Featherweight Standing is live August 2 in the Netherlands, France, the United States, and other regions, as part of your DAZN subscription. For full global broadcast info, please visit GLORYKickboxing.com.

GLORY 102 x RISE Fight Card

Last Featherweight Standing

Main Event
RISE Bantamweight Title
(C) Shiro Matsumoto (53-17-4, 18 KO) vs. Masahi Kumura (24-7, 12 KO)
Co-Main Event
RISE Super Lightweight Title
(C) Chadd Collins (64-18-2, 32) vs. Kento Haraguchi (25-4-1, 14 KO)
RISE Super Flyweight
Jin Mandokoro (21-12, 7 KO) vs. Ryujin Nasukawa (13-2, 6 KO)
RISE Super Lightweight
Taiju Shiratori (30-11-1, 12 KO) vs. Andy Turland (21-7, 8 KO)
Last Featherweight Standing | RISE
Yutaro Asahi (17-9, 4 KO) vs. Eduardo Catalin (17-3-1)
Last Featherweight Standing | GLORY
Denis Wosik (40-9-1, 9 KO) vs. Suarek (107-40-11, 39 KO)
Last Featherweight Standing | RISE
Yura Kono (15-1, 7 KO) vs. Dexiang Kong (35-10)
Last Featherweight Standing | GLORY
Achraf Aasila (53-13, 13 KO) vs. Lounis Saing (19-4-1, 12 KO)
author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags:

You may also like

UFC 300, Dustin Poirier, UFC 299

Max Holloway retires Dustin Poirier at UFC 318, retains BMF

By Blaine Henry 2 days ago
Costello Van Steenis

Costello Van Steenis Chokes Out Johnny Eblen with Nine Seconds Left in the Bout to Become PFL Middleweight World Champion

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
UFC 318 Results, UFC 318

UFC 318 Results – LIVE – Holloway vs. Poirier 3

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago
Usyk, Dubois

Usyk vs. Dubois 2 weigh-in results

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago
UFC 318

UFC 318 weigh-in results and video – Holloway vs. Poirier 3

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago
Levi Rigters, GLORY 103

Levi Rigters vs. Jamal Ben Saddik Confirmed for GLORY 103: Last Heavyweight Standing

By Report 1 week ago