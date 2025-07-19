UFC 318 Results – LIVE – Holloway vs. Poirier 3
UFC 318 results from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Max Holloway will defend his BMF title against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318 on Saturday.
Poirier’s fight against Holloway is a trilogy bout, having defeated the former featherweight champion two times already. He submitted Max in the first-round at UFC 143 in 2012. The pair then headlined UFC 236 in 2019 where Poirier won a decision.
UFC 318 results below:
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier
Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov
Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull
Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen
Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin
Early Prelims (ESPN2, ESPN+/Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov
Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio
Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski
Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey
Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari