UFC 318 Results – LIVE – Holloway vs. Poirier 3

UFC 318 results from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Max Holloway will defend his BMF title against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318 on Saturday.

Poirier’s fight against Holloway is a trilogy bout, having defeated the former featherweight champion two times already. He submitted Max in the first-round at UFC 143 in 2012. The pair then headlined UFC 236 in 2019 where Poirier won a decision.

UFC 318 results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov

Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull

Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira

Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin

Early Prelims (ESPN2, ESPN+/Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov

Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio

Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski

Brunno Ferreira vs. Jackson McVey

Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari

