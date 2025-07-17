Dustin Poirier Praises Johnny Eblen as Pair Fight For Titles This Saturday

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (30-9) will step inside the octagon for his final fight this Saturday when he challenges Max Holloway for the “BMF” title at UFC 318 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

That same day, Poirier’s American Top Team teammate and current PFL middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (16-0) will defend his strap against Costello van Steenis (16-3) in South Africa.

“The Diamond” Dusitn Poirier praised the undefeated Eblen ahead of the bout.

“[Johnny Eblen] is gonna be on top for a very long time. I mean, he’s the best he’s ever been. He’s still young getting better every training camp, getting better every fight, and he’s in here every day. First one to show up, last one to leave, this guy’s a real student of the game, I’m excited for the guy.”

While Eblen is considered the favorite in the fight, the champion will have his hands full with “The Spaniard” van Steenis who’s won four out of his last five, holds a 75% finish rate, and has never been stopped.

Poirier’s fight against Holloway is a trilogy bout, having defeated the former featherweight champion two times already. He submitted Max in the first-round at UFC 143 in 2012. The pair then headlined UFC 236 in 2019 where Poirier won a decision.

