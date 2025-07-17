Fri. Jul 18th, 2025
Dustin Poirier, Johnny Eblen

Dustin Poirier Praises Johnny Eblen as Pair Fight For Titles This Saturday

By Eric Kowal 21 hours ago

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier (30-9) will step inside the octagon for his final fight this Saturday when he challenges Max Holloway for the “BMF” title at UFC 318 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

That same day, Poirier’s American Top Team teammate and current PFL middleweight champion Johnny Eblen (16-0) will defend his strap against Costello van Steenis (16-3) in South Africa.

“The Diamond” Dusitn Poirier praised the undefeated Eblen ahead of the bout.

“[Johnny Eblen] is gonna be on top for a very long time. I mean, he’s the best he’s ever been. He’s still young getting better every training camp, getting better every fight, and he’s in here every day. First one to show up, last one to leave, this guy’s a real student of the game, I’m excited for the guy.”

While Eblen is considered the favorite in the fight, the champion will have his hands full with “The Spaniard” van Steenis who’s won four out of his last five, holds a 75% finish rate, and has never been stopped.

Poirier’s fight against Holloway is a trilogy bout, having defeated the former featherweight champion two times already.  He submitted Max in the first-round at UFC 143 in 2012.  The pair then headlined UFC 236 in 2019 where Poirier won a decision.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Dustin Poirier, ufc lightweight

Dustin Poirier is the model fighter

By Blaine Henry 17 hours ago
middleweight title, PFL, PFL Capetown

New middleweight title unveiled ahead of PFL Cape Town

By Eric Kowal 20 hours ago
Timur Khizriev

PFL champ Timur Khizriev shot five times – VIDEO

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Mark Hulme, Oktagon 74

OKTAGON 74’s Mark Hulme Says Teammate Dricus Du Plessis Will Have Fans “Surprised” In Performance Against Khamzat Chimaev

By James Lynch 2 days ago
Dana White, NASCAR truck series

Is Dana White Coming to the NASCAR Truck Series?

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Miles Johns, UFC Vegas 109

Miles Johns signed new four-fight UFC contract ahead of Jean Matsumoto fight on Aug. 9

By James Lynch 3 days ago