New middleweight title unveiled ahead of PFL Cape Town

This Saturday, the Professional Fighters League (PFL) brings the first-ever major MMA show to Cape Town with PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai Cape Town.

The main event features an explosive Middleweight World Title clash as undefeated champion Johnny “Pressure” Eblen (16-0) defends his crown against the relentless Costello “The Spaniard” van Steenis (16-3) inside the SmartCage.

Both fighters have already laid hands on the PFL World Title Belt, a 12-pound masterpiece crafted from aircraft-grade metals, plated in 24-karat gold and mirror-polished nickel, adorned with 175 sparkling stones.

“I like it more than the Bellator belt,” said Eblen.

Van Steenis fired back: “This looks good on me because I’m a real champion. This is coming home with me. I’m going to give my life for this one.”

PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai Cape Town airs exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 2 PM EST.

Taking place at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town, South Africa, the event marks a historic debut for major MMA on the continent and serves as the official launch of PFL Africa, the PFL’s third international league.

“The debut of PFL Africa marks a historic milestone in the global evolution of mixed martial arts,” said Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League. “We’re proud to deliver this groundbreaking event to fans worldwide, and to showcase the PFL Champions Series live in the U.S. on ESPN+. As we continue our global expansion, fans in the U.S. can catch all the action from PFL Africa exclusively on the PFL App, the official home of international PFL competition.”

The action kicks off on the PFL App at 10:00 AM EST with PFL Africa’s First Round matchups in the Heavyweight and Bantamweight tournaments.

At 2:00 PM EST, five high-stakes PFL Champions Series Road to Dubai: Cape Town bouts stream on ESPN+, headlined by a Middleweight World Title fight between undefeated champion Johnny Eblen (16-0) and Spain’s Costello van Steenis (16-3). In the co-main event, undefeated Flyweight superstar Dakota Ditcheva (14-0) takes on Hawaii’s Sumiko Inaba (8-1).

In addition, former Bellator Featherweight World Champion AJ “Mercenary” McKee (22-2) returns at 145-pounds to face Russian standout Akhmed Magomedov (11-1). In a Heavyweight Showcase, Light Heavyweight Champion Corey Anderson (18-6) moves up to meet 2024 PFL Heavyweight Champion Denis Goltsov (36-8). Meanwhile, Artur Zaynukov (16-4) faces Japan’s Takeshi Izumi (6-3) in a compelling Lightweight battle.

Complete PFL Champions Series Road to Dubai: Cape Town Card:

ESPN+ (U.S.)

Saturday, July 19 – 2:00 PM EST

Middleweight World Championship Main Event: Johnny Eblen (16-0) vs. Costello van Steenis (16-3)

Women’s Flyweight Co-Main Event: Dakota Ditcheva (14-0) vs. Sumiko Inaba (8-1)

Featherweight Showcase Bout: AJ McKee (22-2) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (11-1)

Lightweight Showcase Bout: Artur Zaynukov (16-4) vs. Takeshi Izumi (6-3)

Heavyweight Showcase Bout: Corey Anderson (18-6) vs. Denis Goltsov (36-8)

Complete PFL Africa Card:

PFL App (U.S.)

Saturday, July 19 – 10:00 AM EST

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Nkosi Ndebele (8-3) vs. Mahmoud Atef (5-2)

Heavyweight First Round Bout Maxwell Djantou Nana (6-1) vs. Mikael Groguhe (6-2)

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Shannon Van Tonder (7-2) vs. Boule Godogo (3-0)

Heavyweight First Round Bout: Jashell Ticha Awa (3-1) vs. Justin Clarke (2-0)

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Asiashu Tshitamba (6-4) vs. Karim Henniene (4-0)

Heavyweight First Round Bout: Abdoulaye Kane (3-0) vs. Joffie Houlton (7-4)

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Simbarashe Hokonya (5-0) vs. Frans Mlambo (15-6)

Heavyweight First Round Bout: Abraham Bably (5-2) vs. Paul-Emmanuel Gnaze (8-5)

Showcase Women’s Strawweight Bout: Juliet Ukah (6-0) vs. Ceileigh Niedermayr (3-2)

