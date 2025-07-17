Dustin Poirier is the model fighter

Dustin Poirier fights for the final time this weekend.

His fight with Max Holloway will mark the end to a legendary career and will perfectly exemplify what “The Diamond’s” career has been about.

While he was never an undisputed champion, Dustin Poirier is actually the model that fighters should strive to be. Loved by the fans and proud of where he’s from, Poirier’s qualities have propelled him to where he is today.

Dustin Poirier the fighter

In the past, we’ve written about how Dustin Poirier is the perfect example of “anyone, anytime, anywhere.” Looking at who he’s fought through his career, we can see that the Louisiana native lives the common statement.

One look at Poirier’s resume and one will see that, despite not beating everyone, it was safe to say Poirier wasn’t scared of anyone he faced. He stared down giants of the sport, like Conor McGregor like Khabib Nurmagomedov, and brought his best each and every time.

Even when he didn’t necessarily take a fight and could have waited for the title, Poirier fought. He didn’t have to fight Justin Gaethje the first time. He didn’t have to fight Benoit Saint-Denis.

He didn’t need to take these fights, as dangerous as they were. But they did.

Dustin Poirier: The man

Being a professional fighter and representing the biggest fight brand in the world requires more than just being great. Representing himself outside of the sport is really what sets Dustin Poirier apart from colleagues like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, or Colby Covington.

Dustin Poirier runs The Good Fight Foundation. According

The Poirier family saw the opportunity to turn memorabilia into new memories by auctioning off pieces from Dustin’s storied UFC career. The money raised benefitted their hometown in Louisiana to help underserved communities – from food insecurity to health care and environmental disaster relief. They answered this call by auctioning off Dustin’s fight kits after every match including his trunks, shirts, and wraps. The first auctioned kit was from UFC 211, Dustin versus Eddie Alvarez, providing 3,000 meals for their local Second Harvest Food Bank.

One of the poorest, most corrupt, and underserved states in the country, Dustin Poirier is serving Louisiana to make his community better.

Dustin Poirier is a man of integrity. He wants to live a good life. But not materialistic and acquiring more stuff. He wants his community to thrive. His team. His tribe.

