Diego Sanchez arrested on felony gun charges

Former UFC fighter and Ultimate Fighter Season 1 winner Diego Sanchez was arrested early Friday morning on multiple charges including shooting at or from a motor vehicle (no great bodily harm), which is a fourth-degree felony, and Negligent use of a deadly weapon (discharge), a misdemeanor.

Sanchez, 43, was booked at 12:01 a.m. in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and remains in custody.

According to the report from MMAFighting, “the incident involved Sanchez leaning out of a car window where he was the passenger and firing a shot into the air while passing by crash. Police followed the vehicle where Sanchez was arrested, although he denied firing the shot but did tell the officer that there was a gun in the vehicle.

“The driver of the vehicle, who is not facing any charges, told police that Sanchez fired the gun while he was in the passenger seat and at one point Sanchez started laughing while speaking to authorities.”

