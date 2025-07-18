Sat. Jul 19th, 2025
Usyk, Dubois

Usyk vs. Dubois 2 weigh-in results

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

The Undisputed Heavyweight Championship is on the line when Oleksandr Usyk meets Daniel Dubois for a second time on Saturday night.

The DAZN Boxing pay-per-view event takes place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Usyk is defending his WBA (Super), WBC, and WBO titles, while Dubois holds the IBF title. The first fight, in 2023, saw Usyk win by ninth-round knockout after a controversial low blow in the fifth round.

Weigh-in results below:

Main card (DAZN PPV at 12:30 p.m. ET)

Oleksandr Usyk (227.3) vs. Daniel Dubois (243.8)

Lawrence Okolie (262.4) vs. Kevin Lerena (232.5)

Daniel Lapin (174.13) vs. Lewis Edmondson (174.13)

Vladyslav Sirenko (256.3) vs. Solomon Dacres (235.9)

Aadam Hamed (144.13) vs. Ezequiel Gregores (145.10)

Lasha Guruli (139.15) vs. James Francis (137.12)

