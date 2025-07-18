Sat. Jul 19th, 2025
UFC 318

UFC 318 weigh-in results and video – Holloway vs. Poirier 3

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

Max Holloway will defend his BMF title against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 318 in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday.

Poirier’s fight against Holloway is a trilogy bout, having defeated the former featherweight champion two times already. He submitted Max in the first-round at UFC 143 in 2012. The pair then headlined UFC 236 in 2019 where Poirier won a decision.

UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday head of the July 19 fight card.

The UFC 318 official weigh-ins began at 10 a.m. ET. Ceremonial weigh-in video starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Ceremonial weigh-in video below:

UFC 318 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Max Holloway (155) vs. Dustin Poirier (156) – for BMF title

Paulo Costa (185) vs. Roman Kopylov (185)

Kevin Holland (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)

Dan Ige (145) vs. Patricio Pitbull (145)

Michael Johnson (155) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (156)

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Kyler Phillips (135) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (135)

Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Brendan Allen (185)

Francisco Prado (170) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (169)

Ateba Gautier (185) vs. Robert Valentin (186)

Early Prelims (ESPN2, ESPN+/Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Adam Fugitt (171) vs. Islam Dulatov (171)

Jimmy Crute (205) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski (242)

Brunno Ferreira (186) vs. Jackson McVey (185)

Carli Judice (125) vs. Nicolle Caliari (126)

Eric Kowal
