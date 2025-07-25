Noche UFC headlined by highly anticipated featherweight clash

Noche UFC 3

Las Vegas – UFC returns to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a highly anticipated featherweight clash between No. 3 ranked contender Diego Lopes and No. 10 Jean Silva. Also on the card, No. 2 ranked strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez and No. 4 ranked Amanda Lemos collide with title aspirations on the line.

NOCHE UFC: LOPES vs. SILVA takes place Saturday, September 13 in San Antonio and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will start at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Tickets

NOCHE UFC: LOPES vs. SILVA tickets go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. CT and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, July 24 starting at 10 a.m. CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Former featherweight title challenger and Mexico resident Lopes (26-7, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) sets out to secure another highlight-reel victory. A well rounded athlete, he has proven he can finish anyone, anywhere in victories over Sodiq Yusuff, Pat Sabatini and Gavin Tucker. Lopes now aims to defend his spot in the divisional rankings by becoming the first man to defeat Silva in the UFC.

Silva (16-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) aims to earn the biggest victory of his career and vault himself into the championship conversation. A fan favorite for his all-action fighting style, Silva has finished an impressive 15 of his 16 wins, including those over Bryce Mitchell, Melsik Baghdasaryan and Drew Dober. He now intends to keep his momentum going by taking out Lopes in dominant fashion.

Mexican-American Suarez (11-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) returns to the Octagon looking to deliver another statement performance. One of the most credentialed grapplers in MMA, Suarez has become a top contender at 115 pounds by defeating former UFC champions Jessica Andrade, Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso. She now sets forth to put her submission skills to the test against Lemos and solidify her position at the top of the division.

Lemos (15-4-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) competes for the second time in 2025 aiming to break into the Top 5 rankings. A powerful striker with the most knockdowns landed in UFC strawweight history (6), she has worked her way up the divisional ladder with notable victories over Iasmin Lucindo, Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez. Lemos now has her sights set on earning another post-fight bonus by finishing Suarez.

Additional Noche UFC bouts on the card include:

• Former UFC bantamweight champion and current No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington (16-10, fighting out of Colorado Spring, Colo.) takes on No. 4 ranked Norma Dumont (12-2, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil)

• Submission ace Claudio Puelles (13-4, fighting out of Lima, Peru) intends to become the first man to submit Joaquim Silva (13-6, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) in a lightweight bout

• An exciting flyweight bout pits Edgar Chairez (12-6 1NC, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California Mexico) against Alessandro Costa (14-4, fighting out of Puebla, Mexico)

• Lightweight action sees Rafa Garcia (17-4, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico) battle Jared Gordon (21-7 1NC, fighting out of Queens, N.Y.)

• Jose Daniel Medina (11-5, fighting out of Santa Cruz, Bolivia) faces Dusko Todorovic (12-6, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) in an all-action middleweight contest

• Flyweights Jesus Aguilar (11-3, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) and Luis Gurule (10-1, fighting out of Sheridan, Colo.) lock horns

• Montserrat Rendon (6-1, fighting out of Cancun, Mexico) aims to spoil the UFC debut of Alice Pereira (5-0, fighting out of Bahia, Brazil) in a bantamweight tilt

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.