Jean Silva puts fan to sleep with chokehold- WATCH HERE

Jean Silva (16-2) applied a rear-naked choke to a fan this past weekend, temporarily putting the man to sleep even after he taps.

The 28-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist was attending a Muay Thai event when he applied the chokehold.

Silva, currently undefeated since coming to the UFC in 2023, most recently put Bryce Mitchell out with a “ninja choke” in their bout at UFC 314 in April.

UFC fighter Jean Silva put a fan to sleep 😳 pic.twitter.com/l0tMew2zYo — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 12, 2025

