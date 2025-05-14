Wed. May 14th, 2025
Jean Silva

Jean Silva puts fan to sleep with chokehold- WATCH HERE

By Eric Kowal 1 hour ago

Jean Silva (16-2) applied a rear-naked choke to a fan this past weekend, temporarily putting the man to sleep even after he taps.

The 28-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist was attending a Muay Thai event when he applied the chokehold.

Silva, currently undefeated since coming to the UFC in 2023, most recently put Bryce Mitchell out with a “ninja choke” in their bout at UFC 314 in April.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Matchmaker Monday: Jack Della Maddalena’s next three options

By Blaine Henry 1 day ago
mma gym

Man attacked, stabbed at MMA gym in New York

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago
Gabe Green, UFC Vegas 107

Gabe Green says fighting at 170lbs was doing a “disservice” to himself, explains decision to drop to lightweight

By James Lynch 2 days ago
Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort named to 2025 Class of the UFC Hall of Fame

By Report 3 days ago
UFC 315 Results

UFC 315 Results – Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago
Jack Della Maddalena, UFC 299

Jack Della Maddalena: The next gen Australian fighter

By Blaine Henry 4 days ago