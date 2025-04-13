Jean Silva improves to 5-0, submits Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314

Jean Silva is a star in the making, finishes Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, April 12, 2025, for UFC 314, going down live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Headlining the event is a vacant featherweight title bout between no. 1 ranked former champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) and no. 3 ranked Diego Lopes (26-6).

Co-headlining the event is a lightweight contest between former no. 7 ranked multi-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler (23-9) and no. 12 ranked former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett (22-3).

Our second UFC 314 bout going down on the main card tonight came in the featherweight division between no. 13 ranked Bryce Mitchell (17-2) and Jean Silva (15-2).

Mitchell had done quite well for himself inside the octagon to date, going 8-2 through 10 bouts with wins over Tyler Diamond (MD), Bobby Moffett (UD), Matt Sayles (twister), Charles Rosa (UD), Andre Fili (UD), and Edson Barboza (UD), before he’d lose for the first time to eventual champion Ilia Topuria (arm-triangle choke).

Since then, Mitchell had gone 2-1, defeating Dan Ige (UD), losing to Josh Emmett (KO), and then defeating Kron Gracie (KO) in his latest appearance.

Silva on the other hand came into tonight’s fight with a world of hype around him, going 4-0 across four previous octagon bouts with wins over Westin Wilson (TKO), Charles Jourdain (KO), Drew Dober (TKO) in a brief lightweight stint, and then Melsik Baghdasaryan (TKO) in his featherweight return, Baghdasaryan of which is a kickboxing world champion.

Continue reading to see how this featherweight contest went down:

Official Result: Jean Silva def. Bryce Mitchell via submission (ninja choke) at 3:52 of round two

JEAN SILVA PUT BRYCE MITCHELL TO BED @SpinninBackfist https://t.co/3jy6tKNqZd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 13, 2025

Mitchell fought an intelligent opening round, landing a number of solid calf kicks at distance, also pawing his left cross out there as well as some side kicks to the body and legs of the Brazilian.

Silva did land a good right hand and also partially landed a spinning wheel kick, Mitchell of which secured a takedown immediately following but was locked into a very tight guillotine choke.

Mitchell was eventually able to escape the choke attempt and Silva returned to his feet just before the buzzer sounded.

Silva really began to take the fight over in round two, landing his vicious round kick to the body at will and letting his hands go on combinations as the round went on. Mitchell tried desperately for the takedown on a number of occasions but was denied every time.

On the last takedown attempt Silva wrapped up a guillotine choke and secured the stoppage win late in the second.

Jean Silva improves to 5-0 in the UFC with impressive win over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314.

If you enjoyed this piece, feel free to share it on social media!

Brady Ordway See Full Bio I became a fan of combat sports when I was 12 years old. I was scrolling through the channels and landed upon Versus, where WEC was televised. Urijah Faber fought Jens Pulver for the second time that night. That's the first fight I ever saw, and I was immediately hooked. So eventually, I began covering the sport in the fourth quarter of 2018, and have since started writing about animals as well. If you'd like to see those pieces, be sure to check out learnaboutnature.com!