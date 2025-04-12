Sun. Apr 13th, 2025
UFC 314 Results, UFC 314

UFC 314 Results – Volkanovski vs. Lopes

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

UFC 314 results from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

In Saturday night’s main event, former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and rising star Diego Lopes will compete for the vacant title at 145-pounds. Former champion Ilia Topuria recently vacated the title to move up and challenge for the lightweight strap.

Former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler will look to defeat Paddy Pimblett who is undefeated in the UFC, in the evening’s co-main event slot.

UFC 314 results below:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)- New Featherweight Champion

Paddy Pimblett defeated Michael Chandler via TKO – Round 3, 3:07

Yair Rodriguez defeated Patricio Pitbull via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jean Silva defeated Bryce Mitchell via submission (Ninja Choke) – Round 2, 3:52

Dominick Reyes defeated Nikita Krylov via KO – Round 1, 2:24

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Dan Ige defeated. Sean Woodson via TKO – Round 3, 1:12

Virna Jandiroba defeated Yan Xiaonan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chase Hooper defeated Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Julian Erosa defeated Darren Elkins via TKO – Round 1, 4:15

Early prelims (ESPN+/Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Michal Oleksiejczuk defeated Sedriques Dumas via TKO – Round 1, 2:29

Sumudaerji defeated Mitch Raposo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Marco Tulio defeated Tresan Gore via TKO – Round 2, 3:16

Nora Cornolle defeated Hailey Cowan via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:52

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

Paddy Pimblett Speaks on Colby Covington Exchange

By Edward Carbajal 3 hours ago
Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski reclaims title, defeats Diego Lopes in UFC 314 main event

By Brady Ordway 13 hours ago
Paddy Pimblett, UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett dominates and stops Michael Chandler in UFC 314 co-main event

By Brady Ordway 15 hours ago
Yair Rodriguez, UFC 314

Yair Rodriguez spoils Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire’s debut at UFC 314

By Brady Ordway 15 hours ago
Jean Silva, UFC 314

Jean Silva improves to 5-0, submits Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314

By Brady Ordway 16 hours ago
Amanda Nunes, UFC Hall of Fame

Amanda Nunes named to UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2025

By Eric Kowal 16 hours ago