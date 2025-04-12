UFC 314 Results – Volkanovski vs. Lopes

UFC 314 results from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

In Saturday night’s main event, former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and rising star Diego Lopes will compete for the vacant title at 145-pounds. Former champion Ilia Topuria recently vacated the title to move up and challenge for the lightweight strap.

Former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler will look to defeat Paddy Pimblett who is undefeated in the UFC, in the evening’s co-main event slot.

UFC 314 results below:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski defeated Diego Lopes via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)- New Featherweight Champion

Paddy Pimblett defeated Michael Chandler via TKO – Round 3, 3:07

Yair Rodriguez defeated Patricio Pitbull via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jean Silva defeated Bryce Mitchell via submission (Ninja Choke) – Round 2, 3:52

Dominick Reyes defeated Nikita Krylov via KO – Round 1, 2:24

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Dan Ige defeated. Sean Woodson via TKO – Round 3, 1:12

Virna Jandiroba defeated Yan Xiaonan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chase Hooper defeated Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Julian Erosa defeated Darren Elkins via TKO – Round 1, 4:15

Early prelims (ESPN+/Disney+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Michal Oleksiejczuk defeated Sedriques Dumas via TKO – Round 1, 2:29

Sumudaerji defeated Mitch Raposo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Marco Tulio defeated Tresan Gore via TKO – Round 2, 3:16

Nora Cornolle defeated Hailey Cowan via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:52

