ORLANDO, FL. (April 11, 2025) – The First Round of the 2025 PFL World Tournament rolled on tonight with action at Universal Studios Florida, where four fighters in both the Bantamweight and Women’s Flyweight divisions punched their tickets to June’s Semifinals.

At 135-pounds, England’s Jake Hadley (12-4) will meet Brazil’s Marcirley Alves (12-4), while American Justin Wetzell (11-2) will face Mexico’s Mando Gutierrez (11-3) in the Semifinals.

Jake Hadley submits Matheus Mattos with Scottish Twister below:

In the women’s 125-pound Semifinals, former Bellator World Champion Liz Carmouche (23-8) will now face undefeated Elora Dana (8-0) in a highly anticipated bout, while San Diego’s Jena Bishop (8-2) meets Ukraine’s Ekaterina Shakalova (9-2).

The main event saw Bellator Title Challenger Leandro Higo (23-6) take on Marcirley Alves, who entered the Bantamweight World Tournament as an alternate. Despite the short notice, “Durin” made the most of his opportunity, edging out a hard-fought victory to secure his spot in the Semifinals this June.

The co-main event featured women’s MMA pioneer and former U.S. Marine Liz Carmouche, who overwhelmed Ilara Joanne (12-10) with relentless body strikes, prompting the referee to step in. Now victorious in 10 of her last 11 bouts, Carmouche has her sights firmly set on capturing her first PFL World Tournament.

In the Bantamweight division, Italy’s Francesco Nuzzi (10-2) lost his footing after throwing a strike—and that was all the opening Mexico’s Mando Gutierrez needed. “El Toro” quickly secured a body triangle and locked in a deep rear-naked choke, earning the victory and punching his ticket to the Semifinals.

Kicking off the main card, the event’s biggest betting underdog, Justin Wetzell, pulled off a statement upset over Kasum Kasumov (16-2). Wetzell outstruck his opponent in every category except kicks and secured two takedowns to seal the win.

The 2025 PFL World Tournament continues next Friday, April 18, with the Middleweights & Lightweights competing live on ESPN, ESPN+ and DAZN.

2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round Main Card Results:

Marcirley Alves (13-4) def. Leandro Higo (23-7) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28

Liz Carmouche (23-8) def. Ilara Joanne (12-10) via TKO (strikes) at 1:25 of round one

Mando Gutierrez (11-3) def. Francesco Nuzzi (10-2, 1 NC) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:13 of round one

Justin Wetzell (11-2) def. Kasum Kasumov (16-2) via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

2025 PFL World Tournament 2: First Round Early Card Results:

Ekaterina Shakalova (9-2) def. Juliana Velasquez (13-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) an 2:05 of round one

Jake Hadley (12-4) def. Matheus Mattos (14-4-1) via submission (Scottish Twister) at 2:16 of round three

Jena Bishop (8-2) def. Kana Watanabe (13-4-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Elora Dana (8-0) def. Diana Avsaragova (6-2) via submission (neck crank) at 4:48 of round one

Upcoming 2025 PFL World Tournament Schedule:

2025 PFL World Tournament 3: First Round – April 18 – Universal Studios Florida, Stage 19

2025 PFL World Tournament 4: First Round – May 1 – Universal Studios Florida, Stage 19

2025 PFL World Tournament 5: Semifinals – June 12 – Nashville Municipal Auditorium, Nashville

2025 PFL World Tournament 6: Semifinals – June 20 – INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita

2025 PFL World Tournament 7: Semifinals – June 27 – Wintrust Arena, Chicago

2025 PFL World Tournament 8: Finals – August 1 – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

2025 PFL World Tournament 9: Finals – August 15 – Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

2025 PFL World Tournament 10: Finals – August 21 – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hollywood, Florida

