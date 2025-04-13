Dominick Reyes finishes Nikia Krylov to open UFC 314 main card

Dominick Reyes comes up big to open UFC 314 main card

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, April 12, 2025, for UFC 314, going down live from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Headlining the event is a vacant featherweight title bout between no. 1 ranked former champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) and no. 3 ranked Diego Lopes (26-6).

Co-headlining the event is a lightweight contest between former no. 7 ranked multi-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler (23-9) and no. 12 ranked former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett (22-3).

Our first UFC 314 fight going down on the main card tonight came in the light-heavyweight division between no. 8 ranked Nikita Krylov (30-10) and no. 11 ranked former title challenge Dominick Reyes (15-4).

Krylov came into tonight’s main card slot on a three fight win streak with victories over a pair of former title challengers in Alexander Gustafsson (KO) and Volkan Oezdemir (UD), as well as Ryan Spann (triangle choke). Though, the Spann fight was two years ago and he hadn’t fought since.

Reyes on the other hand snapped his four-fight losing skid last year with a victory over Dustin Jacoby (KO) in June and followed it up in December with another over a former title challenger of his own in Anthony Smith (TKO).

Official Result: Dominick Reyes def. Nikita Krylov via KO (punch) at 2:24 of round one

Reyes landed a stiff jab in the opening minute of the fight, wobbling Krylov badly with it though he didn’t go for the kill right away. Instead, he paced himself and waited for Krylov to come to him.

As aggressive as Krylov always is in his fights, it was a great plan, because it didn’t take long for Krylov to overextend himself and walk right into a beautiful straight left thrown by Reyes, dropping him on the spot.

Dominick Reyes with a counter left for the ages as he sleeps Nikita Krylov! No judges needed, just how we like it! x5#UFC314pic.twitter.com/3YhWRnVdrd — Consensus Score (@ConsensusScore) April 13, 2025

Dominick Reyes might just be the best version of himself right now at 35 years of age, Nikita Krylov is likely the best natural light-heavyweight he’s ever beat, and he just made that look easy.

