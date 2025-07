UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-in results and video – Whittaker vs. de Ridder

UFC officials held weigh-ins on Friday ahead of this weekend’s UFC Abu Dhabi fight card from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In the main event, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker meets former two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder.

In the co-main event slot, former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan takes on Marcus McGhee.

UFC Abu Dhabi ceremonial weigh-in video

UFC Abu Dhabi weigh-in results below:

MAIN CARD

Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (186)

Petr Yan (135.5) vs. Marcus McGhee (136)

Shara Magomedov (186) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

Asu Almabayev (126) vs. Jose Ochoa (125.5)

Nikita Krylov (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205)

PRELIMS

Bryce Mitchell (136) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (136)

Muslim Salikhov (170.5) vs. Carlos Leal (170)

Davey Grant (136) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (136)

Amanda Ribas (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115)

Ibo Aslan (204) vs. Billy Elekana (204.5)

Mohammad Yahya (146) vs. Steven Nguyen (145.5)

Martin Buday (266) vs. Marcus Buchecha (254)

