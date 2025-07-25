Arson suspected in fire at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn

Authorities suspect arson in a fire that broke out at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn in Dublin, Ireland, early Friday morning.

Police and fire responded to the scene where the blaze was extinguished with no injuries reported.

Conor McGregor’s pub was torched in a suspected arson attack at 3am in Dublin. A man fled after using flammable liquid at the entrance. No injuries reported. McGregor: “The pub is open… You wouldn’t get through it with a rocket launcher. She’s spotless.”#ConorMcGregor pic.twitter.com/w82o6GAkx4 — BPI News (@BPINewsOrg) July 25, 2025

This is the second time that the Black Forge Inn caught fire since the mixed martial artist bought it in 2020. In 2022 a petrol bomb was thrown at the building.

McGregor responded to the incident on X stating “UNBEATABLE!

@blackforgeinn”

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.