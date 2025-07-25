Sat. Jul 26th, 2025
Arson suspected in fire at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn

By Eric Kowal 19 hours ago

Authorities suspect arson in a fire that broke out at Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn in Dublin, Ireland, early Friday morning.

Police and fire responded to the scene where the blaze was extinguished with no injuries reported.

This is the second time that the Black Forge Inn caught fire since the mixed martial artist bought it in 2020. In 2022 a petrol bomb was thrown at the building.

McGregor responded to the incident on X stating “UNBEATABLE!
@blackforgeinn”

