Pay doubled for BKFC Philly main event fighters after action-packed brawl

BKFC Philly delivers night of knockouts

Philadelphia, PA (July 25, 2025) Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), The World’s Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion, delivered an unforgettable night of knockouts at BKFC Fight Night Philly on Friday night at the sold-out 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

The ringside judges were not needed for any of the nine action-packed fights on Friday.

In the BKFC Philly Main Event, Carlisle, PA’s Dustin “The Disciple” Pague picked himself up off the canvas after an opening-round knockdown and rallied for a come-from-behind victory in his electric welterweight matchup with Ryan “RYU” Petersen. The bout was stopped 29 seconds into round two, with Pague, (5-2), earning the win by technical knockout. The previously unbeaten Humboldt County, CA product Petersen is now 3-1.

In his post-fight interview, Pague called for the winner of Julian “Let Me Bang” Lane’s and Gorjan “GoGo” Slaveski’s matchup for the vacant BKFC Welterweight World Championship at BKFC 79 on August 2 at the iconic Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, SD.

“What do I gotta do to get the winner of that? I’ve done everything but ask,” Pague said to BKFC Founder and President David Feldman in his post-fight interview.

Feldman replied, “You’ve got everything we’re looking for when it comes to fighting for a Championship. You deserve it. You’re a bad (expletive).”

While on the mic and with the huge crowd still applauding, Feldman addressed Pague and Peterson, “You fought your asses off tonight, your pays are both doubled.”

In the BKFC Fight Night Philly Co-Main Event, Chicago’s Rosa “Venum” Rodriguez upped her spotless BKFC record to 3-0 with a third-round technical over Gabrielle Roman. Rodriguez sent Roman to the canvas twice, forcing the referee to stop the fight at 1:08 of the third frame.

After back-to-back stoppage victories, Rodriguez called her shot against BKFC Women’s World Strawweight Champion Britain Hart.

“Let’s do it. If she wants a challenge, I’ll be that challenge,” Rodriguez told the sold-out 2300 Arena. “If she’s down with it, I’m down with it too.” The Perth Amboy, NJ fighter Roman is now 1-3-1.

Friday’s action aired LIVE worldwide on The BKFC App, and was the Philadelphia-headquartered organization’s third sold-out event in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

In the BKFC Fight Night Philly Feature Fight, unbeaten Philadelphia light-heavyweight John “Johnny Cannoli” Garbarino cruised to 3-0 with a second-round technical knockout over Erik “Lights Out” Lopez. Garbarino recorded five knockdowns before their bout was called to a stop with 12 seconds left in the second frame. Lopez, who hails from Dillon, MT, is now 3-3.

Garbarino made it clear in his post-fight interview that he wants to return at BKFC’s highly anticipated “Garden State” debut on October 4 at the legendary Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

“I’m here to make history,” he told the sold-out 2300 Arena. “We’re going to make history in New Jersey. Here we come.”

Italian-born Coconut Creek, FL fighter Alessio “Legionarius” Sakara turned heads in his BKFC debut with a second-round knockout against Erick “El Travieso” Lozano. Sakara sent Lozano to the canvas twice before their matchup was stopped 48 seconds into the second round. The Holland, MI product Lozano is now 2-5.

In his post-fight interview, Sakara called out BKFC Cruiserweight World Champion Chris Camozzi for a matchup in BKFC’s hotly anticipated return to Rome, Italy on Oct. 25. Camozzi appeared to oblige the callout.

“I want to fight Camozzi,” Sakara said at the rocking 2300 Arena.

“Tell me there’s a better fight for Rome,” Camozzi replied. “I may not be straight out of Italy, but my grandparents were. I’m the greatest Italian fighter ever, and I’m going to prove that in Rome.”

Philadelphia featherweight Pat “The Irishman” Sullivan needed just 15 seconds to earn his first BKFC victory at the expense of Austin “Crazy Eyes” Peterson. Sullivan evened his record to 1-1 with the win, while the Sioux City, IA product Peterson is now 0-2.

“A Real American” Cody Vidal improved to 2-1-1 with a fourth-round knockout over Maurice “The God of War” Horne in their cruiserweight matchup. The Huntington Beach, CA fighter sent Horne to the canvas three times before their bout was stopped at 1:28 in the fourth frame. Horne, who represents Philadelphia, is now 1-1.

Greencastle, PA featherweight Elijah “The Buffalo Soldier” Harris amazed BKFC fans with his second straight, seven-second knockout, this time against Ishiah “The Hill Country Strangler” Carson. Harris is now 2-0 following back-to-back, lightning-fast finishes. Carson, who hails from Marble Falls, TX, moved to 1-1.

Levittown, PA heavyweight Lex “The Grizzly Bear” Ludlow climbed to 2-0 with a five-knockdown technical knockout over Lewis “The Beast” Rumsey. The fight was stopped 29 seconds into the second stanza. The Williamsport, PA product Rumsey was hunting for his second straight finish but moved to 2-5 with the loss.

Mays Landing, NJ lightweight Dalvin “The Hippy Disciple” Blair upped his record to 2-0 with a second straight, first-round finish at the expense of Jason Dinunzio. Blair dropped Dinunzio four times before the bout was stopped at 1:23 in the opening frame. Dinunzio, who represents Hudson, FL, was making his BKFC debut.

