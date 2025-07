UFC Abu Dhabi Results – Whittaker vs. De Ridder

UFC Abu Dhabi results from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In the main event, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker meets former two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder.

In the co-main event slot, former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan takes on Marcus McGhee.

UFC Abu Dhabi results below:

Main card (ABC/ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Reinier de Ridder defeated Robert Whittaker via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Petr Yan defeated Marcus McGhee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Shara Magomedov defeated Marc-Andre Barriault via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Asu Almabayev defeated Jose Ochoa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bogdan Guskov defeated Nikita Krylov via TKO – Round 1, 4:18

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Bryce Mitchell defeated Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Muslim Salikhov defeated Carlos Leal via KO – Round 1, 0:42

Davey Grant defeated Da’Mon Blackshear via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Tabatha Ricci defeated Amanda Ribas via TKO – Round 2, 2:59

Billy Elekana defeated Ibo Aslan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Steven Nguyen defeated Mohammad Yahya via TKO – Round 2, 5:00

Martin Buday defeated Marcus Buchecha via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

