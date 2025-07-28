Valentina Shevchenko says OnlyFans is “incredible journey of self-expression and empowerment”
UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko joined the OnlyFans movement in December 2024 and hasn’t looked back since.
OnlyFans is a content subscription service where creators can post content (photos, videos, live streams) and fans can subscribe to view it for a monthly fee.
Now after little more than a half a year on the platform, “Bullet” has described the experience in an Instagram post stating, ““Being on OF is an incredible journey of self-expression and empowerment! I can share my passions and build real connections with my fans.” – @BulletValentina Go behind the scenes with the UFC champ! 🥇 (OF: BulletValentina)”
Like other fighters on OnlyFans, Shevchenko is sharing exclusive content with her supporters.
