Valentina Shevchenko, OnlyFans

Valentina Shevchenko says OnlyFans is “incredible journey of self-expression and empowerment”

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko joined the OnlyFans movement in December 2024 and hasn’t looked back since.

OnlyFans is a content subscription service where creators can post content (photos, videos, live streams) and fans can subscribe to view it for a monthly fee.

Now after little more than a half a year on the platform, “Bullet” has described the experience in an Instagram post stating, ““Being on OF is an incredible journey of self-expression and empowerment! I can share my passions and build real connections with my fans.” – @BulletValentina Go behind the scenes with the UFC champ! 🥇 (OF: BulletValentina)”

Like other fighters on OnlyFans, Shevchenko is sharing exclusive content with her supporters.

