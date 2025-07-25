Tom Aspinall defends against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall defends title for first time at UFC 321

Abu Dhabi, UAE: UFC returns to the UAE capital in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) for the highly anticipated UFC 321. Taking place on Saturday, October 25 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the event will feature an electrifying showdown between UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and no.1 contender Ciryl Gane.

UFC 321 tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. GST on Friday, July 25 via ticketmaster.ae, while hotel packages are available via etihadarena.ae. Early access to tickets will be available from 1 p.m. GST on Thursday, July 24, for those who registered their interest.

VIP Experience packages will be available via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Fans can enjoy exclusive access with premium seating, VIP weigh-in access, all-inclusive hospitality, athlete meet-and-greets and more.

UFC 321 is the second UFC event scheduled in Abu Dhabi this year. In recent years, Abu Dhabi has hosted some of the highest-caliber UFC bouts, featuring world champions, rising stars, and unforgettable moments. From Khabib Nurmagomedov’s dominant title defense at UFC 242 to the thrilling showdown between Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway at UFC 308, the city has further cemented its status as a global stage for world-class MMA action.

Heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall (15-3, fighting out of Manchester, England) returns to the Octagon looking to cement his legacy in the heavyweight division. A well-rounded finisher with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Aspinall secured his title with a stunning first-round KO of Sergei Pavlovich. He also boasts dominant wins over Alexander Volkov, Curtis Blaydes, and Andrei Arlovski, and now aims to defend his belt for the first time as the undisputed heavyweight king.

Former interim champion Gane (13-2, fighting out of Paris, France) looks to make history in his first appearance of 2025. Known for his elite footwork and striking finesse, Gane rose through the heavyweight ranks with impressive victories over Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, and Alexander Volkov. The French star now sets his sights on another statement win as he attempts to reclaim UFC gold.

● Additional bouts on the card include:

Aleksandar Rakic (14-5, fighting out of Vienna, Austria) will take on undefeated Azamat Murzakanov (15-0, fighting out of New Jersey, USA) in a light heavyweight matchup.

● Two heavyweight contenders face off as Alexander Volkov (38-11, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) takes on Jailton Almeida (22-3, fighting out of Salvador, Brazil).

● Azat Maksum (15-2, fighting out of Kaskelen, Kazakhstan) faces Mitch Raposo (9-3, fighting out of Massachusetts, USA), who looks to get back in the win column, in a flyweight fight.

● Ikram Aliskerov (16-2, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) takes on vs JunYong Park (19-6, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) in what promises to be a thrilling middleweight fight.

● Hamdy Abdelwahab (4-1, fighting out of New York, USA, by way of Egypt) faces off against Chris Barnett (23-9, fighting out of Florida, USA) in a heavyweight bout.

