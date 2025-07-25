Gianni “The Greek” explains the “challenges” for UFC sports bettors impacted by “The Big Beautiful Bill”

Interview with Gianni “The Greek” Karalas below

Gianni “The Greek” Karalas explains how Donald Trump’s new “Big Beautiful Bill” will impact sports bettors in the United States. Gianni also spoke about when he found out about this bill, how this impacts his own work and who this could hurt the most.

“This is going to effect that half of percent that truly make their living betting sports. That is where the bulk of their income comes from. Especially those are forced to do it through books that are on the screen. Those regulated, legal sportsbooks that report to the IRS. They are going to face some challenges. You can no longer write off your losses against your wins like you could before. You could still lose money and still have to pay taxes if you were profitable. That’s the problem here.”

