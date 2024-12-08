Shavkat Rakhmonov remains undefeated and takes Ian Garry’s 0 in UFC 310 co-main event

Shavkat Rakhmonov remains undefeated

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, December 7, 2024, for UFC 310, going down live from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Headlining the event is a 125 lb title bout between UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) and former two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura (21-4).

Our co-main event of the evening came at 170 lbs between a pair of undefeated contenders in no. 3 ranked former M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0) and no. 7 ranked former Cage Warriors welterweight champion Ian Garry (15-1).

Rakhmonov came into the bout having gone 6-0 inside the octagon to date with victories over the likes of Alex Oliveira (guillotine choke), Michel Prazares (rear naked choke), Carlston Harris (KO), Neil Magny (guillotine choke), Geoff Neal (rear naked choke), and Stephen Thompson (rear naked choke).

Garry on the other hand had gone 8-0 since making his UFC debut one year later in 2021, having defeated the likes of Jordan Williams (KO), Darian Weeks (UD), Gabriel Green (UD), Song Kenan (TKO), Daniel Rodriguez (TKO), Neil Magny (UD), Geoff Neal (SD), and Michael Page (UD) in that time.

Official UFC 310 Result: Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Ian Garry via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Rakhmonov pressed Garry into the fence in search of a takedown for much of the opening round, though was unable to secure one. The two separated for a moment where Rakhmonov landed a heavy right hand that snapped Garry’s head back before again pressing him into the fence.

More of the same happened in the second though they fought at range through roughly half of it, Rakhmonov landing another heavy right hand as well as a spinning back fist, while Garry landed a couple good kicks and jabs here and there.

Garry started to let go on his kicks in round three, mostly going to the legs of Rakhmonov. This was by far his best round of the first three. Rakhmonov searched for another takedown along the fence, though the two were broken up and reset back to striking range.

Rakhmonov again tried for a body lock takedown in round four, being reversed into the fence before Garry separated. Rakhmonov then shot in on a double leg and secured it, putting Garry on his back for the first time in the fight.

Garry got back to his feet and went for a guillotine, though Rakhmonov was able to escape it. Rakhmonov soon after secured another double leg, escaping another guillotine choke and reigning down accurate punches from top position until the buzzer sounded.

Rakhmonov went back to the takedown in the fifth and final round, again shooting in on Garry’s legs. Garry defended well while Rakhmonov continued battling to secure the takedown, taking Rakhmonov’s back during a scramble and immediately going for the rear naked choke.

The fight was very close to being over here, Garry had that choke fully locked in a couple different times, but Rakhmonov was able to defend each attempt and eventually spun into Garry’s guard, remaining in top position until the final minute of the fight. From there Rakhmonov controlled Garry along the fence before they separated in the final five seconds.

This was the first of Shavkat Rakhmonov’s 19 professional fights to go the distance, and though it wasn’t the fight many fans would’ve expected, it was a technical battle between two of the very best in the sport right now.

Rakhmonov was expected to face UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad for his title tonight until Muhammad was forced from it about one month ago with an infection. Now with another win on his resume and having remained undefeated tonight at UFC 310, Rakhmonov remains the clear next guy in line for Muhammad’s belt.

