Sat. Dec 7th, 2024
UFC 310 results – Pantoja vs. Asakura

By MyMMANews 4 minutes ago

Complete UFC 310 results from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the Dec. 7 main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his title against RIZIN champion Kai Asakura, who makes his UFC debut.

UFC 310 results below:

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie

Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi

Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+/FX at 8 p.m. ET)

Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith

Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo

Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling

Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle

Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders

Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van

Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin

Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Lukasz Brzeski

