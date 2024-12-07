UFC 310 results – Pantoja vs. Asakura
Complete UFC 310 results from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the Dec. 7 main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his title against RIZIN champion Kai Asakura, who makes his UFC debut.
UFC 310 results below:
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry
Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov
Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie
Nate Landwehr vs. Doo Ho Choi
Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+/FX at 8 p.m. ET)
Dominick Reyes vs. Anthony Smith
Vicente Luque vs. Themba Gorimbo
Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling
Randy Brown vs. Bryan Battle
Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)
Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
Cody Durden vs. Joshua Van
Michael Chiesa vs. Max Griffin
Clay Guida vs. Chase Hooper
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Lukasz Brzeski