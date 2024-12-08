Movsar Evloev improves to 9-0 inside the octagon, defeats Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310

Movsar Evloev earns biggest win of career at UFC 310

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, December 7, 2024, for UFC 310, going down live from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Headlining the event is a 125 lb title bout between UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) and former two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura (21-4).

Our co-main event of the evening came at 170 lbs between a pair of undefeated contenders in no. 3 ranked former M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) and no. 7 ranked former Cage Warriors welterweight champion Ian Garry (15-0).

Our second bout going down on the preliminary card tonight came at 145 lbs between two of the best back takers in the entire sport in no. 5 ranked former M-1 Challenge bantamweight champion Movsar Evloev (19-0) and no. 9 ranked former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (24-5).

Continue reading to see how this featherweight bout went down:

Official Result: Movsar Evloev def. Aljamain Sterling via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Sterling had a great start to the fight, taking Evloev’s back along the fence and holding the position for much of the opening round. Eventually Evloev was able to escape, take Sterling’s back, and secure a takedown of his own, controlling the final minute of the first.

Sterling had another great start to the second, securing a good takedown at the start of the round though he was outscrambled through much of it.

Round three was much of the same, Sterling securing three takedowns through the opening three minutes of it. Evloev however won the remaining two with a takedown of his own followed by dominant ground control.

This fight was an absolute scramble fest, as many of us predicted it would be, with each man securing takedowns in each of the three rounds; Sterling appeared to be the better pure wrestler, though Evloev’s scrambling ability and overall ground game showed itself to be superior in this fight.

Now at a perfect 19-0, winning all nine UFC appearances to date, who wants to see Evloev challenge 16-0 Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight championship next?

