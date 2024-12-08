Dominick Reyes wins two in a row, stops Anthony Smith in UFC 310 preliminary main event
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, December 7, 2024, for UFC 310, going down live from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.
Headlining the event is a 125 lb title bout between UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) and former two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura (21-4).
Co-headlining the event is a 170 lb showcase between no. 3 ranked former M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) and no. 7 ranked former Cage Warriors welterweight champion Ian Garry (15-0).
Headlining the preliminary card tonight was a light-heavyweight bout between a pair of former title challengers in no. 12 ranked Dominick Reyes (14-4) and no. 13 ranked Anthony Smith (38-21).
Reyes just snapped his four-fight losing skid earlier this year in June with a first-round knockout victory over former GLORY kickboxer Dustin Jacoby, while Smith lost to Roman Dolidze (UD) that same month following a win over the formerly undefeated Vitor Petrino (guillotine choke) in May.
Official Result: Dominick Reyes def. Anthony Smith via TKO (punches & elbows) at 4:46
Reyes landed a good step back left hand early on in the bout, Smith soon after going for a single leg though he was unable to secure it. Smith landed a few good punches of his own in the first but was ultimately out-struck throughout it.
Smith went for that single leg again in the second, pressing Reyes into the fence in attempt to secure it. Reyes however unloaded on a series of nasty elbows that dropped the fellow former title challenger.
Eventually Marc Goddard was forced to stop the action after a few minutes of Reyes non-stop pounding on Smith from top position, Smith not having landed a single strike all round and Reyes breaking his personal record for most significant strikes landed in a fight.
For a while there, following four straight losses with three straight knockouts, it looked like Dominick Reyes might not have anything left to offer future opponents. But, he’s now riding a two fight win streak following victory tonight at UFC 310.
