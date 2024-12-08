Bryce Mitchell escapes tight armbar attempt, brutally KO’s Kron Gracie at UFC 310

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to us tonight, December 7, 2024, for UFC 310, going down live from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Headlining the event is a 125 lb title bout between UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (28-5) and former two-time Rizin bantamweight champion Kai Asakura (21-4).

Co-headlining the event is a 170 lb showcase between no. 3 ranked former M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Shavkat Rakhmonov (18-0) and no. 7 ranked former Cage Warriors welterweight champion Ian Garry (15-0).

Our second bout going down on the main card tonight came in the featherweight division between no. 13 ranked Bryce Mitchell (16-2) and BJJ world champion Kron Gracie (5-2).

Mitchell came into the bout off a defeat to no. 8 ranked Josh Emmett last December, while Gracie most recently lost to Charles Jourdain in May of last year.

Official Result: Bryce Mitchell def. Kron Gracie via KO (slam & elbows) at :39 of round three

Mitchell landed a good leg kick in the opening seconds of the bout before going for a takedown. As soon as he got his hands locked Gracie pulled guard, Mitchell remaining there controlling the fight for the final four plus minutes of round one.

Gracie landed a good left hand early in the second, Mitchell landing a two punch combination of his own following before going for another takedown, Gracie again pulling guard as he gets in close.

Mitchell allowed Gracie back to his feet, though Gracie pulled guard once again when Mitchell secured a body lock. Gracie went for an armbar off his back this time however and came quite close to finishing the fight with it. Mitchell was able to escape it eventually with 10 seconds left on the clock, reigning down some good punches from top position until the bell sounded.

Mitchell went for another body lock to begin the third and final round, Gracie pulling guard for a final time as Mitchell brilliantly placed his right forearm across Gracie’s chin and slammed him to the ground, soon after landing a pair of vicious elbows that immediately shut the Brazilian’s lights out.



Bryce Mitchell just picked up the first knockout victory of his career, becoming the first man to ever finish Kron Gracie in MMA competition tonight at UFC 310.

