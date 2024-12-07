Sat. Dec 7th, 2024
SENSHI

SENSHI camp attended by more than 500 people from 17 countries

By MyMMANews 2 minutes ago

The final SENSHI international training camp of the year has garnered tremendous interest and success. It began on December 5 in Varna, Bulgaria, and will continue until December 8. An impressive 510 athletes from 17 countries have joined the camp to enhance their skills through exceptional masterclasses in karate kyokushin, kickboxing, and kudo.

Leading the training sessions are some of the world’s most renowned and respected combat sports legends. These include the world icons Ernesto Hoost, Semmy Schilt, Albert Kraus, and Andy Souwer, as well as the last uchi-deshi of Master Oyama – Nicholas Pettas (Japan), who is also the ring announcer of the professional SENSHI gala fight nights. Young talents are also learning from other legends, including Sam Greco (Australia); Francisco Filho, Glaube Feitosa, Everton Teixeira, and Andrews Nakahara (Brazil); Tariel Nikoleishvili (Georgia); Jan Soukup (Czech Republic); Zahari Damyanov, Petar Martinov, and other esteemed martial arts masters from Bulgaria and abroad.

SENSHI

Given all that, and when including the renowned instructors’ team, the international presence of the SENSHI camp is even more pronounced—representatives of martial arts schools from 21 countries across 4 continents are currently gathered in Varna, Bulgaria.

The training sessions are held at the SENSHI Gym in Varna, where an open workout with the professional fighters from SENSHI 24’s fight card took place yesterday. The SENSHI 24 event begins tonight, December 7, at 11:30 a.m. EST/ 6:30 p.m. EET at the Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna. Last-minute tickets for the gala evening can be purchased at Eventim.bg.

SENSHI 24 will be broadcast live in Bulgaria on Bulgaria ON AIR and Max Sport 1, and globally on TrillerTV, Senshi.com, Boec.bg, Boec.com, Kwunion.com, Kyokushin Karate News, and the SENSHI YouTube channel.

author avatar
MyMMANews
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon

You may also like

kickboxing, SENSHI 24

World kickboxing greats arrive for SENSHI 24 on December 7

By MyMMANews 1 month ago
Jayson Tonkin, Joshua Goldstone

Jayson Tonkin, Muay Thai fighter, in a coma – Joshua Goldstone dead at scene

By MyMMANews 1 month ago
Invicta FC matchmaker Kaitlin Young defends Muay Thai title at Mecca XII

Benefits of Muay Thai for MMA Fighters: Enhancing Striking and Defense

By SPONSORED / AFFILIATE POST 2 months ago
Andy Nguyen

Andy Nguyen retires from competition

By MyMMANews 3 months ago
Superlek

Superlek Kiatmoo9 Scores First-Round Finish Of Jonathan Haggerty To Win ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title

By MyMMANews 3 months ago
Prajanchai

Prajanchai Wins Vacant ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title With Unanimous Decision Over Jonathan Di Bella

By MyMMANews 5 months ago