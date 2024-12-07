SENSHI camp attended by more than 500 people from 17 countries

The final SENSHI international training camp of the year has garnered tremendous interest and success. It began on December 5 in Varna, Bulgaria, and will continue until December 8. An impressive 510 athletes from 17 countries have joined the camp to enhance their skills through exceptional masterclasses in karate kyokushin, kickboxing, and kudo.

Leading the training sessions are some of the world’s most renowned and respected combat sports legends. These include the world icons Ernesto Hoost, Semmy Schilt, Albert Kraus, and Andy Souwer, as well as the last uchi-deshi of Master Oyama – Nicholas Pettas (Japan), who is also the ring announcer of the professional SENSHI gala fight nights. Young talents are also learning from other legends, including Sam Greco (Australia); Francisco Filho, Glaube Feitosa, Everton Teixeira, and Andrews Nakahara (Brazil); Tariel Nikoleishvili (Georgia); Jan Soukup (Czech Republic); Zahari Damyanov, Petar Martinov, and other esteemed martial arts masters from Bulgaria and abroad.

Given all that, and when including the renowned instructors’ team, the international presence of the SENSHI camp is even more pronounced—representatives of martial arts schools from 21 countries across 4 continents are currently gathered in Varna, Bulgaria.

The training sessions are held at the SENSHI Gym in Varna, where an open workout with the professional fighters from SENSHI 24’s fight card took place yesterday. The SENSHI 24 event begins tonight, December 7, at 11:30 a.m. EST/ 6:30 p.m. EET at the Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna. Last-minute tickets for the gala evening can be purchased at Eventim.bg.

SENSHI 24 will be broadcast live in Bulgaria on Bulgaria ON AIR and Max Sport 1, and globally on TrillerTV, Senshi.com, Boec.bg, Boec.com, Kwunion.com, Kyokushin Karate News, and the SENSHI YouTube channel.

