Roman Kryklia Scores First-Round Knockout Over Lyndon Knowles To Retain ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title

April 5, 2025 – Bangkok, Thailand: ONE Championship (ONE) returned to the iconic Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles, featuring a battle for the ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title.

In the main event, two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Roman Kryklia made quick work of WBC Heavyweight Muay Thai World Champion Lyndon Knowles, winning via first-round knockout to successfully defend the ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title.

Kryklia started fast, digging to Knowles’ midsection with thudding left hooks. As the bout unfolded, it became evident that the Ukrainian superstar was far too powerful for his English counterpart.

A high knee to the chin followed by an explosive left hand dropped the challenger for the first time. As soon as “Knowlesy” returned to his feet, Kryklia followed with more pressure and sent the challenger crashing to the canvas with a straight right hand.

Knowles was down for the count in just over two minutes, and Kryklia came away with another emphatic knockout victory.

In the co-main event, Regian Eersel overcame a gutsy performance from fellow former ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Alexis Nicolas in their highly anticipated trilogy match.

Eersel pressed the action early in the first round, tagging Nicolas with a plethora of kicks and punches, though the Frenchman countered aggressively with leg kicks in an attempt to slow “The Immortal.” After a series of intense exchanges in the second frame, the Surinamese superstar hurt Nicolas late in the round, scoring a knockdown with a massive left hook.

The third stanza saw “Barboza” regain his footing, bringing the heat to Eersel’s grill. But “The Immortal” remained a step ahead the rest of the way, dealing more damage and connecting with pinpoint accuracy.

Eersel earned a majority decision for his efforts, but he was not eligible to win the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Title after missing weight and being stripped of the belt before the fight.

See complete results below. For all remaining bout reports, please visit www.onefc.com.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles Results

Roman Kryklia def. Lyndon Knowles via knockout (right cross) at 2:10 of round one to retain the Heavyweight Muay Thai World Championship

Regian Eersel def. Alexis Nicolas via majority decision (Lightweight Kickboxing World Championship)

Nico Carrillo def. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via knockout (body shot) at 2:20 of round two (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Asa Ten Pow def. Seksan Or Kwanmuang via TKO (right hook) at 0:37 of round three (Muay Thai – 142-pounds)

Sanzhar Zakirov def. Bokang Masunyane via unanimous decision (MMA – flyweight)

George Jarvis def. Mouhcine Chafi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Paul Elliott def. Ryugo Takeuchi via TKO (ground and pound) at 1:00 of round three (MMA – heavyweight)

Fabricio Andrey def. Ashley Williams via unanimous decision (submission grappling – featherweight)

Elmehdi El Jamari def. Thongpoon PK Saenchai via knockout (left hook) at 2:56 of round one (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Macarena Aragon def. Jihin Radzuan via unanimous decision (MMA – atomweight)

Carlo Bumina-ang def. Mauro Mastromarini via TKO (ground and pound) at 2:45 of round one (MMA – bantamweight)

Performance Bonus Winners:

– Roman Kryklia (US$50,000)

– Nico Carrillo (US$50,000)